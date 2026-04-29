Richtech Robotics Inc. Now Available in the Microsoft Marketplace

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2026: Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics” or “the Company”), a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, today announced the availability of its fleet of robotic solutions and data services in the Microsoft Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Richtech Robotics customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Richtech Robotics develops advanced robotic solutions and the data infrastructure that makes its robots more intelligent. The Company’s technology is designed to directly address primary pain points across the industrial, hospitality, and service sectors, including labor scarcity, escalating overhead, and the demand for precision automation. Through this integration, businesses can leverage AI-driven robotics to streamline operations, optimize their workforce, and improve the guest experience.

Building on its work with the Microsoft AI Co-Innovation Labs, Richtech Robotics continues to advance the integration of Agentic AI into its physical robotic fleet, including the dual-arm ADAM robot. By combining cloud-based Azure AI with physical automation, the Company is developing robots capable of autonomous reasoning, contextual conversation, and real-time operational awareness.

“The availability of our solutions in the Microsoft Marketplace represents a significant step in our global growth,” said Richtech Robotics CEO Wayne Huang. “By integrating with the Microsoft ecosystem, we are advancing our objective of expanding our scalable solutions and Robotics-as-a-Service model globally, supported by a trusted cloud infrastructure.”

Cyril Belikoff, Vice President, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing, Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to welcome Richtech Robotics to Microsoft Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Microsoft Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in Marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.