Special pricing on KODAK HD LED TV’s during Flipkart Big Shopping Days

Kodak HD LED TVs are all set to bring a host of offers and discounts on TVs at Flipkart Big Shopping Days starting from 15th to 19th May 2019.

Kodak has come up with some exciting offers this Flipkart Big Shopping Days, which will give the customers a reason to sit back at their homes and relax in the scorching summer. The 55UHDXSMART (4K) TV, which costs around Rs.36,999 will now be available at Rs.33,999 only. This would be India’s most affordable 4K TV with kodak smart wall, having 10 million of content variety available. The brand will be offering its televisions at pocket friendly prices, starting from Rs.6,999 (Kodak 22FHDX900S TV) to Rs. 33,999 (Kodak 55UHDXSMART (4K) TV).

Kodak entered the Indian markets in August 2016, since then the brand has launched Smart LED TV’s and UHD Tv’s that cater to the growing Indian consumer base. The HD, FHD and 4K UHD series have received a great outcome since their launch. SPPL has been striving to ensure that the Indian market experiences superior technology at affordable prices.

This is the second time that Kodak will be offering its XPRO 32-inch Full HD LED TV at 10499/-, first time being the Amazon Summer Sale.

Following is the list of products which will be showcased by the brand during Flipkart Big Shopping Days at never seen before prices.