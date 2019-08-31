SPPL completes its 3 years as Kodak Brand licensee

India’s leading manufacturer of TVs and electronics, Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL), a Kodak brand licensee, today announced the expansion of its XPRO series with the launch of KODAK 434KXPRO, 50 4KXPRO and 55 4KXPROTVs. SPPL is celebrating its three consecutive successful years of selling KODAK HD LED TVs in the consumer electronics segment in India. These products are coupled with an impressive array of features like 1 GB memory and RAM capacity of up to 8 GB.

According to 6Wresearch, India Smart TV market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.2% by 2024. Surge in number of households with easy accessibility to internet, booming e-commerce industry and rise in purchasing power is driving the adoption of smart TVs in the country. In addition to government initiatives such as Digital India and Make in India, rapid urbanization and growing awareness of smart TVs in tier-II and tier-III cities in the country, has been encouraging the growth of smart TVs in near-future.

This festive season, SPPL is expecting a sale of 2 Lakh units of Kodak HD LED TV’s and aims to acquire 7 % market share for SPPL. Speaking about the launch of the new products, Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd said, “We are delighted to announce the expansion of Kodak XPRO HD LED TV series. We have always marked our efforts proactively to support the demands of our customer. Thus, we have come up with these 4K models and recently we have started a new production line at our Noida facility with a production capacity of 3000 units in a day and we will be offering 2-3 variants in every quarter”.

The newly launched TVs will be available on Flipkart.

In the year 2019, SPPL has launched Kodak XPRO TV series with KODAK 32FHDXPRO, KODAK 40 FHDXPRO, KODAK 43FHDXPRO and KODAK 50FHDXPRO TVs.

Key Specifications: