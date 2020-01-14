Subodh Bajpai is all set to churn the Indian wedding photography segment

It was 2013 when Subodh Bajpai, one of the best wedding photographers in Delhi, India decided to step into the wedding photography business. His impeccable skills and zeal to introduce innovative wedding photography concepts has taken the industry to another level.

Appreciated as a top-rated wedding photographer in Delhi, his creative vision has served his clients with an unmatched imagination and excellence. His childhood passion to blend the art of composition with hues made him pursue Masters in Photography and chase his dreams to make an exemplary contribution in the industry.

Seed of establishment

Subodh Bajpai started his entrepreneurial journey in 2013 with his strong leadership skills and the first office set –up in Lucknow. With a never-ending list of outstanding reviews from the clients, it has become the first company in India to have covered more than a staggering 500 weddings in a year. Additionally, extremely high demand for good quality wedding pictures served them with an opportunity to introduce a unique dimension to capturing wedding affairs across the country.

In the year 2017 – 2018, the team at Subodh Bajpai Photography has covered over 533 weddings, 812 engagements and 1156 pre-wedding functions in India. It has also expanded its footprints to the Middle East region by offering their exquisite wedding photography services in Dubai.

With a proven track record of capturing blissful occasions, the company offers flawless candid photography and cinematic films for pre-wedding shoots, destination weddings and other wedding-related rituals. Since its inception, the company is running on the ethos of reliability, quality and promptness. With an exceptionally reliable team, it has created a benchmark with varied and distinctive wedding photography services.

Strategic vision and expansion plans

Wedding photography industry in India is fragmented in terms of set-up and employment. Many artistic photographers and videographers work on pro bono basis and for random wedding projects in a haphazard manner. Thus, Subodh Bajpai Photography has undertaken the step to structure the segment properly by building a strong in-house team of professionals that has generated great employment opportunities. This has standardised their income, offered the scope to grow and groom for the future of the industry.

Currently, it has an in-house team of 115 photographers, videographers and editors pooling fresh ideas to the table for every project. This helps the company in ensuring reliability and work efficiency with timely delivery of wedding photographs, videos and albums. Apart from this, each team member possesses their own skills and creativity which works as a value-added advantage for the company.

Having the first office in Lucknow, the company has marked its footprints in other cities of North India with a head office in Delhi and branch offices in Chandigarh, Lucknow and Kanpur. It is also planning to establish its network of fully operational branch offices in 30 more cities by the mid of the year 2020. This will make the best wedding photography services accessible to the clients. Moreover, it is also going to add a team of 10,000 + professionals positioned in the newly planned offices that is going to generate huge employment base in the industry.

Never-ending success and titles

For offering premium wedding photography services, Subodh Bajpai has been awarded with the title of Times Power ICON for best wedding photography in Delhi. He has been rated amongst the top wedding photographers in Delhi, India for his impressive work. Moreover, they have also bagged the project for covering Miss Universe 2020 for their exceptional photography and cinematography services.