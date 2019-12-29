The book launch of We Of The Forsaken World by Kiran Bhat organised by Jashn event management and promoters at Oxford Book store Delhi . After the introduction of author and book launch ceremony was done in presence of Dr Sandeep Marwah ( Dorector & founder of Film city and Marwah Studios ) , Mr Susheel Bharti ( Dorector Broadcasting Marwah studios ), and Seema Saxena MD Jashn events with Author Kiran Bhat .

Kiran Bhat is a global citizen formed in a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia. An avid world traveler, polyglot, and digital nomad, he has currently traveled to over 130 countries, lived in 18 different places, and speaks 12 languages. He currently lives in Melbourne.

In we of the forsaken worl, Kiran Bhat tells the stories of four worlds falling apart, through the structure of four linguistic chains, comprised of the accounts of four people witnessing the decline of these worlds, in four acts. Like modern communication networks, these sixteen stories connect along subtle lines, dispersing at the moments where another story is about to take place. they flow together and disconnect. Each story is a parable of its own, into the mind of a distinct human being. These are the tales of not just sixteen strangers, but many different lives, who live on this planet, at every second, everywhere.

Book’s synopsis received lots of appreciation from the guests and audience.

Event followed with the discussion on book with Ms Sharmila Bhowmick, Mr Sandeep Marwah & Mr Sushil Bharti .

Discussion was about the different stories in the book. Author Kiran was asked about his experiences as a traveller & his observations towards the world .

Numbers of readers attended the event and bought the book . Author Ajitabha Bose , Nupur , Antar , Sona Sherawat joined to encourage the author.

Book is doing well in the market and is available at International platform on amazon. Event was closed with the thank you note by Seema Saxena