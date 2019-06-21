The Cult- an ultimate experience of food & nightlife!

Pune is one of the coolest cities to live in India. Banking on the youthful vibe, Magarapatta’s newest, The Cult has opened its doors to Pune’s party people and for daily celebratory occasions of life. The Cult has two different yet niche properties called Cult House and Cult Terra. The property is located in the heart of Magarpatta and is a 40,000 sq. ft.

Owners Mr Rishu and Mr Raman along with their partners Mr Sanjay Magar, Mr Nilesh Joshi and Mr Anil Meme together echoed that, “We are extremely enthralled to launch The Cult, which will be the new trendsetter in Pune, Maharashtra. Coming up with unique concepts of the alfresco & club with classic ambience will set the mood for people from all walks of life. Bringing the ultra-modern concept will change the way people party and hang out.The Alfresco is Called Cult Terra and is an open-air dining space with lush greenery all around and The Club is called Cult House; It’s a big bungalow structure within the property with high ceilings”

The club and bar area is called Cult House, which promises guests a lit evening. Owing to its name the place has a vibe like no other club in town. It has an extensive bar that stretches to the length of the club. They make innovative cocktails and classic drinks for those who like an influenced evening. The club area is spacious and one can host swanky parties. Having a tall ceiling with big glass walls and vibrant lighting makes Cult House an ultimate spot for a party.

Cult Terra is a patio with lush greenery all around and serves the best in class food & artisanal cocktails and with them you’ll be spoilt for choice. This alfresco is a picturesque place where you can have family brunches, a sky lit indulgent date with your special one and also host a party for your friends to celebrate special occasions. The food is undoubtedly served with much pomp to appeal to your taste buds and eyes.

The opening night of The Cult was attended by Abhishek Kulkarni, Daniel and Shreya Dorabjee, Diva and Naresh Budhrani, and Shirley and Peeku Punjabi among other personalities of Pune. The crowd was enthusiastic and truly showed that The Cult is what Magarpatta was missing. This celebration was also an encouraging nudge for guests to share a wonderful evening together.