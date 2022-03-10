Why Majority of New Websites Fail in 3 Years

If you ever wondered why, after spending the majority of your budget, your website is useless in a couple of years. It’s not because of technical progress or Google algorithm changes.

As a business owner or marketing guru, you have a lot on your plate. You’re juggling customers, staff, and suppliers – not to mention all the day-to-day marketing tasks. All to keep your website and business running.

According to Forbs, average lifespan of a website is 2.7 years. Not a lot for all that money, right?

We have seen it again and again. The big fancy agency took full interest in your project during the proposal and delivery stages. However, as soon as they hand over the “keys” to your new shiny website, they lose interest. It takes a couple of days to change a heading or answer one of your queries. This could be the fact that they are working on their next big thing. The exiting big budget project (much like yours) and they don’t quite have time for you. Or their deployment process has become complex. It doesn’t quite allow for swift changes when required. Whatever the reason, it’s slowing you down.

It’s hard enough to keep your head above water without having to worry about website typos. Reporting website outages, errors, and other technical issues. Or wondering how why a certain new campaign or creative is not performing as you wish. Or trying to get one of your vendors to resolve an integration issue. Without having any technical background.

That’s where our team of experts comes in! We can act as a sounding board. Or a “translator” if you will. Between business, marketing, design and technical. As you might be acutely aware, these groups don’t necessarily think alike. We engage and provide swift website support that will take care of all those pesky tech and marketing problems for you. We check your website 24/7 for availability and errors. Answer any technical and marketing questions. Help you with any online presence related queries you may have. Let us take the weight off your shoulders, so you can focus on what’s important – running your business!

Some of the services we offer:

– Website support

– Technical support

– Marketing support

– Website monitoring

– Website error reporting and resolution

– Troubleshooting website issues

– Marketing advice and consultation

– Website maintenance and updates

– Search engine optimization (SEO) recommendations

– Pay per click (PPC) advice and management

– Social media marketing (SMM) tips and tricks.



Technical and marketing support for your website doesn't have to be a headache. Let our team of experts help you, so you can focus on what matters – your business!

