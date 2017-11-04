Odisha DGP inaugurates Rourkela Police Mobile App

Dr. R.P.Sharma DGP today inaugurated a citizen-centric “Mobile Application” of Rourkela Police at State police Hdqrs., Cuttack through a video conference.

Inaugurating the “Mobile App” Dr. Sharma said “It will connect the citizens of Rourkela with Police in a much better and effective way than ever before. The app will have many citizen friendly characteristics which will definitely go a long way in catering the needs of people in the city and redress their grievances in a much faster and effective way. It will also lessen the gap between police and people in Rourkela in days to come”.

Through this app, the citizens can report incidents, call for help, share the location of people in distress, check the status of their complaints, explore surrounding places, view updated news relating to Police and get contact details of Police Stations in Rourkelaadded DGP.

The mobile app was developed by Learnitude Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a leading software company based out in Malaysia (Learnitude Technologies Sdn. Bhd.), India & Singapore, at it global delivery centre in Bhubaneswar.

The app is available on Google Play Store, download from here.