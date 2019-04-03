Crisp preparation tips to crack IPM – IIM Indore 2019

Management courses attract the number of students has career option. These courses offer higher remuneration, respect in society and other factors. One such exam is IPM- IIM Exam 2019. It’s better to start preparing for the beast well before the time of the exam. The courses which crafted for the commerce and humanities students are now being preferred by the science stream students as a career option. This certainly means the competition level for the exam will be high. Right study material and books will lead you in the right direction.

Just like other management competitive exams, the question paper will be divided into sections mainly quantitative aptitude, data interpretation, verbal ability, and vocabulary, grammar, and Data Interpretation. The students have to complete the exam within a limited time frame. So this needs proper time management. If a student has a desire to attempt the entire question paper and got more wrong answers than the right ones this will be the worst nightmare for the students as the marking scheme also includes negative marking. If you find a section tough, then don’t worry focus on the other sections.

Make sure you attempt only those questions in which you are confident. You can avoid this situation if you are well prepared and know their strength and weakness. ‘As an aspirant, students should know their pain points like Vocabulary, which cannot be mastered overnight and requires a constant effort. Improving calculations by using techniques like Vedic Math can be used to do faster calculations and Current Affairs are also an ongoing process to make or break section in any competitive examination’ said Vikrant Bahl, National Academic, Head – Pratham Education, New Delhi.

Being successful in any exam, the main factors that could change the outcome is, practice. Practice as many questions you can. As per the experts attempt of 40-45 questions in mathematics and around 30-32 questions in English is considered to be as a good attempt. Try to solve previous year questions as it will help you to get familiar with the type and level of questions. You should modify your strategy and plans for the exam on the basis of performance in mock tests. It is utmost important to appear for the mock test as you will get to where you stand? And the requirement needed to secure a seat in IIM Indore.