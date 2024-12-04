4th Edition of Stanford Seed Conclave witnesses 200 + founders across South Asia

04th December 2024: The recently concluded Stanford Seed Conclave 2024, served as a pivotal platform for learning among entrepreneurs and business leaders. This year’s conclave, marking the fourth edition of this annual event, emphasized the importance of powerful collaboration to foster future growth and nurture meaningful business partnerships. It also celebrated the achievements of entrepreneurs who completed the Stanford Seed Transformation Program (STP). The event served not only as a networking opportunity but also as a powerful catalyst for profound learning, featuring insights from experts and valuable peer-to-peer exchanges.

The conclave brought together over 200 founders who have successfully completed the STP, creating a vibrant platform for networking, learning, and collaboration. Notable speakers included industry leaders such as Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, and Aparna Popat, a double Olympian, who shared their insights on entrepreneurship and leadership. Participants engaged in dynamic discussions, sharing insights and experiences that facilitated peer learning and collaboration across various sectors. The conclave provided a unique environment where leaders could connect and explore synergies.

Abhishek Modi, President of the Stanford Seed Transformation Network (South Asia), emphasized, “The Stanford Seed Annual Conclave exemplifies how collaboration among leaders can drive transformative change across industries. This year’s theme “Adapt, Connect, Thrive (ACT)” reflects the essence of every entrepreneur’s journey. The agenda was curated to provide a good balance of opportunities for the business leaders to learn, network and unwind. The energy at the event was electrifying and we look forward to the exciting outcomes this dynamic gathering will inspire.”

The sessions included workshops focused on innovative strategies for scaling businesses, addressing challenges faced by entrepreneurs in today’s fast-paced market. Participants left equipped with actionable insights that they can implement within their organizations to enhance efficiency and drive growth.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy, who delivered the keynote address at the Stanford Seed Conclave 2024 and shared his experience at Swiggy said, “At Swiggy, we have created an ecosystem where deep insights into consumer behaviour and the agility to adapt to this changing behaviour helps us thrive. The Stanford Seed Conclave is an ideal platform for entrepreneurs to do just that – learn, innovate, adapt, collaborate and thrive.”

The Stanford Seed Conclave 2024 has once again proven to be a remarkable gathering, uniting over 200 visionary CEOs and founders from across South Asia. The event highlighted the power of collaboration in

fostering sustainable business practices and leveraging collective strengths to tackle challenges and seize opportunities.

The Seed Transformation Program has instilled unwavering confidence in founders, fostering a growth mindset as they assess capabilities, opportunities, and risks through scientific frameworks and insights from a supportive alumni network. Since its inception, the Program has supported entrepreneurs whose companies have collectively contributed to over $580 million in local revenues, achieved 13% annual job growth, and raised more than $800 million in capital, driving meaningful change in their communities,” said Harish Arnezath, Regional Director of Stanford Seed South Asia.

Stanford Seed’s mission is to end the cycle of global poverty and by empowering SMEs in emerging markets, the Stanford Seed Transformation Network invites new applicants to join this transformative journey. Stanford Seed Conclave 2024 not only celebrated entrepreneurial spirit but also reinforced the belief that through collaboration and shared learning, businesses can thrive and make a significant impact on their communities. The Workshops and panel discussions at the Conclave provided participants with actionable strategies for scaling their businesses and navigating today’s complex business landscape.

Aparna Popat, a double Olympian expressed, “Leadership in sports and business shares a common thread: resilience. As an athlete, I learned that setbacks are sudden and how we quickly adapt to them is an opportunity to grow stronger, an opportunity to win. Listening to the deeply inspiring stories of entrepreneurs at the Stanford Seed Annual Conclave 2024 last week in Goa further strengthened this sentiment that be it sports, business or any other field, the journey from good to great is often the toughest one!”

For those interested in applying for the Stanford Seed Transformation Program or seeking more information about eligibility criteria, details are available on the official Stanford Seed website. In conclusion, the Stanford Seed Conclave 2024 successfully highlighted the spirit of entrepreneurship in South Asia while reinforcing its commitment to nurturing innovative leaders who are poised to make a significant impact on their communities and economies.