Food retailers shine bright at the 8th Pepsi IMAGES Food Service Awards

Mumbai, December 04th, 2024: The immersive 17th edition of the India Food Forum was concluded with a glittering ceremony of the 8th Pepsi IMAGES Food Service Awards, which recognized top players in the Food Service category, making strides towards uplifting the sector. The participants were judged by a jury panel which included industry aficionados.

Sharing his thoughts on the successful completion of the 17th India Food Forum, Nikhil Behl, CEO – Food Business, IMAGES Group, shared “The 2 days have indeed been a roller coaster of learnings, deliberations, and collaborations. We would like to express our gratitude to all participants for bringing in their vibrant energy and making this forum so fruitful for the industry. Celebrating with the winners at the 8th Pepsi IMAGES Food Service Awards just adds to the stupendous day.”

Winners List:

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED RETAILER OF THE YEAR: INNOVATION

● Karigari By Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi — for Menu Innovation

● Wagh Bakri Tea Lounge – For Customer Experience

● Wow! Eat’s One-Stop App – For Technology Innovation

● Abcoffee – for Employee Practices

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED RETAILER OF THE YEAR: MARKET EXPANSION

● KFC, Devyani International

● The Belgian Waffle Co

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED RETAILER OF THE YEAR: SPECIALITY

● Biryani By Kilo – India’s Largest Biryani & Kebab Chain

● Tru Falafel – Niche Mediterranean cuisine cloud kitchen

● Mitti Café – For Spearheading a Social Movement

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED RETAILER OF THE YEAR: MARKETING & PROMOTIONS

● McDonald’s: Happy Bags – Hasta Basta – For Social Cause Campaign

● #DoosraStadium campaign by Social – For Celebrity Endorsement Campaign

● The Belgian Waffle Co: Hunt for the ‘coolest fans’

● Wow! Momo: Momo Magic All Year Long

● Haldiram’s: Celebrating Every Occasion

● Conical Gaufres: 7 Years of Stick Waffle Madness – For Launch Campaign

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION/ TURNAROUND SUCCESS STORY OF THE YEAR

● Wow! Momo

● Chalu Aapna Desi Chinese

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED LAUNCH OF THE YEAR

● Bira 91 The Brewery Flagship Outlet, Ludhiana

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED FOOD COURT OF THE YEAR

● Vegas Mall Food Court

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED QSR CHAIN OF THE YEAR

● Wow! Momo – For Indian Origin

● McDonald’s – For Foreign Origin

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED CAFE / JUICE BAR OF THE YEAR

● Mad Over Donuts – For Successfully Localising an Iconic Western Dessert

● Tim Hortons – For 360-degree Coffeehouse Experience

IMAGES MOST ADMIRED ICE CREAM & DESSERT PARLOUR OF THE YEAR

● Amul Ice Cream Parlour – For Indian Origin

● Baskin-Robbins – For Foreign Origin

IMAGES Excellence Award: SINGLE OUTLET WITH HIGHEST YEAR-ON-YEAR GROWTH

● Chalu Aapna Desi Chinese

IMAGES Excellence Award: ESG INITIATIVES

● Cafe Delhi Heights – for World Food Day 2024: Spreading Joy and Nutrition