ASEAN-India Start-up Festival 2024 Concludes, Empowering Startups for a Sustainable Future

New Delhi, 04th December 2024: The ASEAN-India Startup Festival 2024 concluded successfully after three days of impactful discussions, transformative ideas, and meaningful collaborations. Organized by the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) at IIT Kanpur, in partnership with the Department of Science & Technology (DST) and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the festival brought together around 1000 people, comprising nearly 100 start-ups, industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to celebrate the entrepreneurial synergy between India and ASEAN nations.

The event commenced on November 28 with an inspiring inaugural ceremony attended by H.E. Satvinder Singh, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN, Siddhartha Nath, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur and Dr. Praveen K Somasundaram, Head IC Division, Department of Science and Technology. Setting a dynamic tone for the day, engaging panel discussions explored The Role of Cultural Intelligence in Market Expansion and Emerging Trends in Cybersecurity, fostering vibrant exchanges of ideas and actionable insights. The sessions featured accomplished moderators like Mr. Anurag Singh, an Entrepreneur, Early-Stage Investor, and Advisor to Startups, and Mr. Srikant Sastri, Chairman, Geospatial Data Promotion & Devt Committee (GDPDC) and a renowned expert in driving innovation.

Closing Day 1, Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary of the Department of Science & Technology, remarked, “India is one of the close associates of ASEAN members, with an active and profound Science & Technology collaboration initially supported through the ASEAN India Fund (AIF) and later through the ASEAN India S&T Development Fund (AISTDF), using Science & Technology as a tool for realizing the ASEAN-India partnership for peace, progress, and shared prosperity.”

Day 2 became the focal point of the festival, featuring dynamic pitch battles where entrepreneurs showcased ground-breaking ideas to address global challenges. Product demonstrations added to the excitement, with 20 start-ups—12 from India and 8 from ASEAN—displaying innovative solutions across diverse sectors. These exhibits underscored the start-ups’ ability to creatively tackle pressing challenges. Panel discussions on empowering start-ups and advancements in agritech offered valuable insights, while start up booths further highlighted breakthrough innovations. Start-ups nurtured at SIIC, IIT Kanpur stood out, reinforcing the institute’s reputation as a hub for breakthrough ideas and sustainable advancements.

The day culminated in a grand valedictory ceremony graced by Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, Defence Secretary of India, Prof. Braj Bhushan, Deputy Director, IIT Kanpur, and Dr. Nagabhoopathy Mohan, DST Coordinator for ASEAN region. Awards were presented in four categories: Problem-Solving Excellence, Product Demonstration, Best Stall, and Best Pitch. Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasized India’s remarkable start-up growth, stating, “India’s start-up landscape has undergone a phenomenal transformation over the years. With over 150,000 start-ups and more than 100 unicorns, India stands as a testament to its entrepreneurial spirit and innovation. This remarkable growth highlights the nation’s emergence as a global hub for creativity and innovation, setting new benchmarks for success in the start-up world.”

On Day 3, the event concluded with startups visiting VVDN Technologies, a leading technology company that specializes in the research and development of innovative networking products. They focus on strategic designs and architectures for various 5G solutions targeted at industries such as wireless, enterprise, telecommunications, and data centers. This industry visit gave startups the opportunity to explore state-of-the-art facilities and gain valuable insights into industry practices.

The ASEAN-India Startup Festival 2024 underscored the shared vision and unwavering commitment of India and ASEAN nations to harnessing the transformative power of technology, cultivating meaningful collaborations, and nurturing creativity. By bringing together innovators, industry leaders, and policymakers, the festival highlighted a collective endeavour to drive regional economic progress, empower entrepreneurs with resources and opportunities, and pave the way for sustainable development. This event not only celebrated the entrepreneurial spirit but also strengthened the bonds between India and ASEAN nations.