Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy inaugurates INOXAP’s Largest-Ever ASU At SAIL, Bokaro

29th January 2025: INOX Air Products, India’s largest industrial gas manufacturing company, announces that Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy inaugurated its largest-ever Air Separation Unit (ASU) at the Bokaro facility of Steel Authority of India Ltd. The ASU has the capacity to manufacture 2150 Tons Per Day (TPD) of industrial gases, including 2000 TPD of Gaseous Oxygen, 150 TPD of Liquid Oxygen, 1200 TPD of Gaseous Nitrogen & 100 TPD of Argon. Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel, Shri Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma and Chairman of SAIL, Shri Prakash Amarendu, also graced the inauguration, in the presence of Siddharth Jain, Managing Director – INOX Air Products.

Sharing his views on the inauguration, Siddharth Jain, Managing Director – INOX Air Products said, “We are extremely grateful to Hon’ble Minister Shri HD Kumaraswamy Ji, Hon’ble Minister of State Shri Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma and Chairman of SAIL, Shri Amarendu Prakash, for inaugurating our largest-ever ASU. The words of inspiration from Hon Minister have strengthened our commitment towards being the strongest ally of the Steel Industry. We will continue to invest and work towards servicing all the gas needs of the Steel industry. Inspired by our Nation First philosophy, we are constantly working towards making our country Aatmanirbhar, not only in steel, but in every aspect.”

INOXAP’s long term onsite gas supply partnership commenced with SAIL in year 2008 with the setting up of its 1st cryogenic ASU on BOO basis at Bokaro Steel Plant, followed by another ASU at SAIL’s Salem Plant with a capacity of 108 TPD in 2011.