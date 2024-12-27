A Memorable Start to 2025: Celebrate the New Year with The Fern Hotels & Resorts

Mumbai, December 27, 2024: The Fern Hotels & Resorts, India’s leading environmentally sensitive hotel chain, invites guests to welcome 2025 with a celebration of togetherness, joy, and unforgettable experiences. With properties spread across India, The Fern Hotels & Resorts offers an ideal destination for every traveller to mark the beginning of the New Year in style—be it amidst serene mountains, tranquil beaches, coastal retreats, or the rich heritage of the country.

The thoughtfully curated New Year packages go beyond offering opulent accommodations. Guests can indulge in unique experiences tailored to their preferences, from cultural immersions and lively celebrations to serene getaways. The packages include engaging activities such as bonfire nights, live performances, themed dinners, and adventure sports, ensuring a vibrant and memorable start to the year. For those seeking relaxation, wellness offerings, including rejuvenating spa treatments and yoga sessions, provide the perfect balance of tranquillity and renewal.

Culinary excellence is at the heart of these celebrations. Specially crafted menus featuring gourmet delights, lavish buffet spreads and festive drinks promise a dining experience that complements the festive spirit. Whether guests prefer indulgent feasts or lighter, healthier options, the culinary offerings cater to every palate.

The Fern Hotels & Resorts is committed to creating moments that matter. Whether celebrating with family, friends, or embarking on a solo retreat, the New Year events promise to leave lasting impressions. Every detail is meticulously managed to ensure guests can focus on creating cherished memories with loved ones. Celebrate the magic of the season and step into 2025 with joy, hope and endless possibilities.

List of participating properties:

North & Central India The Fern Residency, Ajmer The Fern Hillside Resort, Bhimtal (Nainital) SKK The Fern, Jaisalmer The Fern Residency, Jodhpur The Fern Brentwood Resort, Mussoorie The Fern Residency, Udaipur

Goa The Fern Kesarval Hotel & Spa, Verna Goa The Fern Habitat, Candolim South India The Fern Residency, Vijayapura