Adayu, A Fortis Group Company Collaborates with Alpha Healing Centre to Strengthen Rehabilitation and De-addiction Services

New Delhi/NCR, 10Th September 2024: Adayu, a Fortis Group Company has partnered with Alpha Healing Center, a state-of-the-art, luxury rehabilitation facility in Vadodara, Gujarat. This collaboration aims to enhance mental health related services and offerings which will be overseen through clinical governance by Adayu. The collaboration was formalized in the presence of Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare, Mr. Dax Patel, Founder – Alpha Healing Centre, Mr. Anil Vinayak, Group Chief Operating Officer, Fortis Healthcare, Dr Samir Parikh, Chairperson, Fortis National Mental Health Program and Dr Ritu Garg, Chief Innovation & Marketing Officer, Fortis Healthcare. Alpha Healing Center is a facility that is structured and designed to serve both domestic and international patients, with a focus on holistic mental health care.

Alpha Healing Center is a state-of-the-art facility spanning across 11 acres of serene, lush green gardens, offering residents a calm, peaceful and luxurious environment equipped with modern amenities. The center provides holistic mental health programs for patients with a variety of clinical conditions. The cornerstone of these programs is their strong clinical foundation, employing innovative and effective therapies to promote healing and recovery from addiction and other mental health challenges.