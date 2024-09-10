Adayu, A Fortis Group Company Collaborates with Alpha Healing Centre to Strengthen Rehabilitation and De-addiction Services

New Delhi/NCR, 10Th September 2024: Adayu, a Fortis Group Company has partnered with Alpha Healing Center, a state-of-the-art, luxury rehabilitation facility in Vadodara, Gujarat. This collaboration aims to enhance mental health related services and offerings which will be overseen through clinical governance by Adayu. The collaboration was formalized in the presence of Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare, Mr. Dax Patel, Founder – Alpha Healing Centre, Mr. Anil Vinayak, Group Chief Operating Officer, Fortis Healthcare, Dr Samir Parikh, Chairperson, Fortis National Mental Health Program and Dr Ritu Garg, Chief Innovation & Marketing Officer, Fortis Healthcare. Alpha Healing Center is a facility that is structured and designed to serve both domestic and international patients, with a focus on holistic mental health care.
Alpha Healing Center is a state-of-the-art facility spanning across 11 acres of serene, lush green gardens, offering residents a calm, peaceful and luxurious environment equipped with modern amenities. The center provides holistic mental health programs for patients with a variety of clinical conditions. The cornerstone of these programs is their strong clinical foundation, employing innovative and effective therapies to promote healing and recovery from addiction and other mental health challenges.
Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare said, “Fortis National Mental Health Program stands as one of the few comprehensive, multi-city initiatives in India, positively impacting over 15 crore lives since its inception. With Fortis Healthcare’s renowned clinical expertise and experienced mental health professionals, we are committed to delivering world-class care. Our collaboration with Alpha Healing Center marks a significant step forward in enhancing our clinical capabilities and expanding access to high-quality mental health services across the country.”
Dax Patel, Founder, Alpha Healing Centre said, “We are happy and honoured to have collaborated with Adayu, A Fortis Group Company, which is the best in the industry for mental wellness. Alpha Healing Centre is a rehabilitation center providing long-term in-patient care to patients with chronic mental health related illnesses, including alcohol and substance abuse. We strongly believe that our association with Adayu will herald this vision forward with great strength and vigor.”
Dr. Samir Parikh, Chairperson, Fortis National Mental Health Program, said, “Our collaboration with Alpha Healing Center is a testament to our commitment to upholding the highest clinical standards in providing compassionate care to every individual in need of mental health treatment. Our vision is to ensure evidence-based clinical outcomes. Our teams will work closely to synergize our strengths and efforts, enhancing and improving clinical outcomes for every patient who walks through the doors of Alpha Healing Center.”