Agilisium Boosts Telangana’s Life Sciences Grid Strategy with New Innovation and Talent Development Lab

Bengaluru, 04th March 2025 – Agilisium, a leading data innovation partner for the Life Sciences industry is making a significant investment in Telangana’s ambitious “Life Sciences Grid Strategy,” reinforcing the state’s position as a global hub for life sciences innovation. As part of this strategic expansion, the company is launching a Life Sciences Innovation and Talent Development Lab in Hyderabad, committed to creating 2,000 job opportunities over the next 36 months.
Agilisium’s initiative aims to bridge the gap between academic excellence and industry needs while fostering a robust ecosystem for research, talent development, and cutting-edge advancements. This will ensure a seamless transition from academic knowledge to industry application, producing a steady pipeline of industry-ready professionals, and further enhancing Telangana’s attractiveness as a destination for Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in the life sciences and the biotech sector.
Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Raj Babu, Founder, and CEO of Agilisium, said: “The life sciences industry stands at a transformative juncture, where the fusion of data-driven innovation, advanced technology, and skilled talent will be a game changer. With the launch of our Life Sciences Innovation & Talent Development Lab, we are not just investing in infrastructure, we are fostering an ecosystem that brings together global best practices, academic collaborations, and cutting-edge research. Our aim is to accelerate talent development, facilitate technology transfer, and co-create next-generation solutions with speed and efficiency. Our commitment to generating 2,000 jobs over the next three years reflects our dedication to supporting Telangana’s vision of becoming one of the world’s leading life sciences clusters.”