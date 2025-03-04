Agilisium Boosts Telangana’s Life Sciences Grid Strategy with New Innovation and Talent Development Lab

Bengaluru, 04th March 2025 – Agilisium, a leading data innovation partner for the Life Sciences industry is making a significant investment in Telangana’s ambitious “Life Sciences Grid Strategy,” reinforcing the state’s position as a global hub for life sciences innovation. As part of this strategic expansion, the company is launching a Life Sciences Innovation and Talent Development Lab in Hyderabad, committed to creating 2,000 job opportunities over the next 36 months.

Agilisium’s initiative aims to bridge the gap between academic excellence and industry needs while fostering a robust ecosystem for research, talent development, and cutting-edge advancements. This will ensure a seamless transition from academic knowledge to industry application, producing a steady pipeline of industry-ready professionals, and further enhancing Telangana’s attractiveness as a destination for Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in the life sciences and the biotech sector.