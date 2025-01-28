AHPI to Host International Conclave on ‘Patient-Centered Care: Revolutionizing Hospital Management’ in Kochi

Kochi, January 28, 2025: The Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI) is set to host a global healthcare conclave, themed ‘Patient-Centered Care: Revolutionizing Hospital Management.’ The two-day event will take place at Le Méridien, Kochi, on January 31 and February 1, 2025.

The organizing committee has distinguished healthcare leaders including Dr. M.I. Sahadulla Chairman and Managing Director, KIMSHEALTH (Organizing Chair); Fr. Johnson Vazhappilly Executive Director, Rajagiri Hospital (Organizing Co-Chair) and Renjith Krishnan, CEO, Kinder Hospitals (Organizing Secretary). Other eminent attendees include Dr. Girdhar Gyani, Director General, AHPI; Dr. Bhabatosh Biswas, President, AHP;, Dr Alex Thomas, Founding Member, AHPI and Dr. Sunil Khetarpal, Director, AHPI.

The conclave will serve as a platform where thought leaders, healthcare professionals, and policymakers from around the globe will share their insights. The event aims to delve into innovative strategies that will shape the future of healthcare delivery. A particular emphasis will be placed on integrating patient-centered care models and striving toward the realization of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Attendees can explore and discuss the latest methodologies for placing patients at the heart of healthcare delivery. This includes improving patient outcomes, satisfaction, and engagement through innovative hospital management practices.

Expressing his thoughts, Dr. M.I. Sahadulla, Organizing Chair, said: “Our shared focus on patient-centered care is driving the changes that are shaping the future of healthcare. Patients are no longer just receiving care—they are active participants in their own healthcare decisions, and this will be key to how healthcare evolves. This conclave will bring together healthcare professionals, policymakers, and leaders to find new ways to make healthcare more accessible, inclusive, and sustainable for everyone.” Dr. Girdhar Gyani, Director General, AHPI, shared: “The AHPI International Conclave in Kochi will be a significant milestone in redefining healthcare delivery with a focus on patient-centered care and sustainability. By fostering discussions on Universal Health Coverage and innovative management practices, we aim to create actionable strategies that make healthcare more inclusive, accessible, and resilient.”

The conclave is also expected to examine strategies for achieving UHC, ensuring that all individuals have access to the health services they need without financial hardship. Key discussions will revolve around the development of sustainable healthcare systems. This will include a focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, as well as Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) in healthcare.

The conclave promises to be an invaluable platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and fostering collaborations. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with leading experts, share best practices, and forge partnerships that will shape the future of global healthcare.

Additionally, 95 hospitals from across India will be honored for excellence in healthcare across various categories during the conclave. These awards, part of the 11th edition of the AHPI Awards for Excellence in Healthcare, are being finalized following a robust assessment process. Hundreds of hospitals participated this year as well, reflecting the growing commitment to healthcare quality and innovation.