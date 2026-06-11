ASUS strengthens after sales service network with the launch of a new Exclusive Service Centre in Mumbai

Mumbai, June 11: Reinforcing its commitment to delivering best in class customer support and strengthening its after sales service network across the country, ASUS India, Taiwanese technology leader, today announced the inauguration of a new ASUS Exclusive Service Centre in Mumbai. Located near Sakinaka Metro Station, the new facility is designed to provide comprehensive support for ASUS consumer product portfolios, ensuring a seamless service experience for customers in Mumbai and surrounding regions.

Spread across 800 sq. ft., the new service centre will offer support for a wide range of ASUS products, including Consumer Laptops, Gaming Laptops under the Republic of Gamers (ROG) and TUF Gaming portfolios, All in One PCs, Desktops, and Accessories. Equipped with spare parts inventory and experienced technical support professionals, the centre will provide both in-warranty and out of warranty service support.

The new service centre will cater to walk-in customers through a dedicated token management system and will also support onsite service requirements. Customers will additionally have access to Warranty Extension Package (WEP) offerings, further enhancing the overall ownership experience.

Talking about the expansion, Vishal Mhalsekar, National Service Manager, ASUS India, said, “At ASUS, delivering a reliable and seamless customer experience remains one of our key priorities. The inauguration of our new Exclusive Service Centre in Mumbai reflects our continued investment in strengthening our service infrastructure and bringing high quality support closer to our customers. As our user base continues to grow across consumer, gaming, and commercial segments, we remain focused on enhancing accessibility, reducing service turnaround times, and ensuring customers receive expert assistance whenever they need it.”

With over 210 service centres across India, including 10 service centres across Mumbai and suburban regions, ASUS continues to expand its service network to support its growing customer base and provide faster, more accessible after sales support nationwide.