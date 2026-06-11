Urban Square Mall Welcomes 1,700 Sq. Ft. Origem Store, Bringing New-Age Diamond Luxury to Udaipur

Udaipur, June 11: Urban Square Mall, Udaipur‘s largest shopping and entertainment destination, has strengthened its premium retail offering with the opening of Origem, a leading lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, on the ground floor of the mall. Spanning approximately 1,700 square feet, the new store adds a contemporary fine jewellery category to the mall‘s growing retail mix, offering consumers access to certified lab-grown diamond collections, including solitaire rings, necklaces, earrings and other fine jewellery pieces.

As India’s premier lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, Origem harnesses cutting-edge technology to cultivate diamonds that mirror the splendour of nature in every aspect. The launch reflects Urban Square Mall‘s continued focus on bringing nationally recognised and emerging luxury brands to Udaipur, creating a shopping environment that caters to evolving consumer aspirations.

Nandini Taneja, CEO, Bhumika Enterprises, said, “At Urban Square Mall, our focus has always been on curating a retail ecosystem that reflects changing consumer preferences while bringing the best national and international brands closer to our shoppers. The addition of Origem strengthens our premium retail portfolio and introduces a fast-growing luxury category that resonates strongly with today’s informed and aspirational consumers. We remain committed to continuously enhancing the shopping experience through a diverse and future-ready brand mix.”

With the addition of Origem, Urban Square Mall continues to strengthen its position as Udaipur‘s leading lifestyle, shopping and entertainment destination, offering consumers a well-rounded mix of fashion, beauty, lifestyle, luxury and experiential retail under one roof.