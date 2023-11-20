ALTF Unleashes Workspace Marvel in Okhla: Power Hub Emerges with 50,000 Sq. Ft of Innovation

20th November NEW -DELHI. AltF Coworking, a trailblazer in innovative workspace solutions, will inaugurate its highly anticipated three floors of prime co-working space in Okhla, New Delhi. The state-of-the-art workspace exemplifies AltF’s vision to provide professionals and businesses with exceptional environments that bolster collaboration, productivity, and success. AltF Coworking will open its doors in Okhla on 1st December 2023, displaying the elevated facilities and features of its new coworking space. The property to be inaugurated

at Okhla is strategically situated near to NSIC Okhla Metro Station.

It offers unparalleled convenience and connectivity for businesses, start-ups, and fledgling enterprises. The new facility occupies an impressive area of over 50,000 square feet, AltF Okhla facility boasts a contemporary design. It will open with 1500 total seats. It offers the members to choose from a range of seating options, including private seats, four-seater, and nine-seater meeting rooms, one ten-seater conference room, ample parking space, and a spacious 60-seater ALTF signature cafe. The facility provides start-ups, and entrepreneurs to choose from private seats, dedicated desks, and well-equipped meeting rooms, ensuring utility and adaptability for every business requirement.

The expansion of AltF Coworking into Okhla, New Delhi accentuates the increasing demand for flexible and collaborative workspaces in the region. ALTAF’s keen focus is on delivering privacy, productivity, and an unmatched experience parallel to large organizations and multinational companies. ALTF is aiming to raise $1-2M in Q1 2024. The funding will help in acquiring more properties, key partnerships, and brand building as ALTF will start expanding to PAN India from next year.

Yogesh Arora, Co-Founder of AltF Coworking, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, and highlighting the future plans, said, “We are thrilled to introduce these cutting-edge coworking spaces that combine aesthetics and functionality. We plan to take our operations to pan India in 2024. We are expanding our presence in Hyderabad and Pune markets, while also strengthening our presence in Delhi NCR parallelly. Our expansion principle is based on monopolizing one city at a time and then moving on to the next city, as compared to focusing on launching 2 to 3 properties in each city and increasing national geographical presence. We think aggressively expanding in Tier 2 – Tier 3 cities might be a challenge at this stage as the markets are still not as mature.

However, mature Tier 1 cities, at the same time, are highly competitive and have higher barriers to entry. Hence, we have narrowed down our expansion plan to growing tier 1 cities like Hyderabad and Pune.”