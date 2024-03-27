Amazon Pay is the Least Popular Payment Solution Among Vendors, with a 1% Share in Top Markets

Although Amazon Pay is the fifth most popular payment option among shoppers in the top markets like the United States and the United Kingdom, following PayPal, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Visa Checkout, merchants don’t seem to share the same enthusiasm about using Amazon`s payment service.

According to data presented by Stocklytics.com , Amazon Pay is the least popular payment solution among vendors, with an average 1% share in top markets.

10x Less Popular Payment Option than Apple Pay and 7x Less than Google Pay

The surge of online shopping over the past decade has significantly impacted the way consumers pay. With hundreds of millions of people flocking to web shops instead of brick-and-mortar shops, online payment providers have become increasingly important.

As one of the oldest payment providers in this space, behind PayPal, Amazon Pay has provided its users with the option to pay with their Amazon accounts on external merchant websites over the past 17 years. Shoppers love this idea, with Amazon Pay being the fifth most popular payment service in the United States and the United Kingdom. On the other hand, merchants prefer different payment options.

According to the BuiltWith survey, Amazon Pay still struggles to increase its market share in the e-commerce landscape. Last month, the service had an average 1% share in top ecommerce markets, the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, and India, with a slight difference between the countries.

Germany had the highest share of websites offering Amazon Pay as a payment method, 2.1% last month. The United States had practically half that share, with only 1.1% of merchants preferring Amazon payments. India, the United Kingdom, and Canada followed, with 0.8%, 0.7%, and 0.6% shares, respectively.

The market share of Amazon`s payment service is even more worrying when compared to that of its competitors. Statistics show that Amazon Pay is almost ten times less popular among merchants in top markets than Apple Pay, which had an average 9.3% share last month. Also, it was seven times less popular than Google Pay, which had an average 7.7% market share. PayPal again proved to be the number one payment option in the ecommerce landscape, with more than 20% of merchants in the top markets accepting PayPal payments.

Amazon Pay is Most Used Among Merchants in Japan, Palestine, and the Cayman Islands

The BuiltWith survey also gave an interesting insight into which countries use Amazon Pay the most for ecommerce. Statistics show the service was used the most in the Cayman Islands and Palestine, where almost 10% of merchants offered Amazon Pay as a payment method on their websites, far more than in any other of the 159 surveyed countries. Japan was the only country close to this figure, with 6.2% of merchants offering PayPal payments.

The full story and statistics can be found here: https://stocklytics.com/ content/amazon-pay-is-the- least-popular-payment- solution-among-vendors-with-a- 1-share-in-top-markets/