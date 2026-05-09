Awsum Launches ‘Maa Verified’ Mother’s Day Campaign Celebrating Real Moms, Real Conversations & Real Ingredients

New Delhi, May 09, 2026: Awsum, a new-age food brand building India’s “permissible indulgence” category has launched a special Mother’s Day campaign titled “Maa Verified”, featuring real mothers instead of actors or actresses and celebrating the everyday habits, conversations, and food reminders that define Indian motherhood.

At the centre of the campaign is a limited-edition range of Mother’s Day cakes in Chocolate and Truffle variants, inspired by iconic phrases Indian mothers say regularly — from “Khaana khaa lena” to “Healthy khaya karo.”

Designed around Awsum’s broader philosophy of “permissible indulgence,” the cakes are made without maida, refined sugar, without palm oil, artificial flavours or eggs. As part of the campaign, Awsum has released a digital film capturing authentic interactions and relatable moments from Indian households, with a focus on emotional familiarity rather than scripted storytelling.

The campaign builds on a simple insight: no one questions ingredients, eating habits, or food choices quite like Indian mothers do. Through “Maa Verified,” Awsum aims to combine familiar indulgent formats with ingredients that feel more mindful — while retaining the comfort and nostalgia associated with celebratory desserts.

The special-edition packaging incorporates playful “mom dialogues” commonly heard across Indian homes, turning familiar phrases into a nostalgic Mother’s Day experience.

Commenting on the launch, Pranav Sharma, Founder of Awsum, said: “Food has always been one of the strongest expressions of care in Indian households. With ‘Maa Verified’, we wanted to celebrate the little things moms say every day while also creating products made with ingredients they would feel better about. Using real mothers instead of actors helped us keep the storytelling authentic and relatable.”

Unlike conventional Mother’s Day campaigns centred around extravagant gifting, Awsum said the initiative focuses on accessible, everyday celebrations rooted in familiarity, humour, and emotion.

The limited-edition Mother’s Day cakes are currently available on Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.