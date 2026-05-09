Eazyreach Launched MCP, which is changing the way how we can use Claude for market research

How a Small Team is Bringing Live B2B Intelligence into AI Conversations

For decades, market research has been a slow, painful sport.

You start with a question — “Who are the top 50 fintech founders in Bangalore?” or “Which CFOs at mid-market SaaS companies have moved roles in the last 90 days?” — and then begin the grind. LinkedIn searches. Spreadsheet exports. Apollo lookups. Lusha credits. Manual verification. Cleaning, deduplication, formatting. By the time you have a usable list, the question has already shifted.

Researchers, sales teams, and founders have all accepted this friction as the cost of doing business.

In this space, a small Indian B2B intelligence company is rewriting the rules.

Now introducing EazyReach’s MCP Server — a launch that connects Claude directly to live B2B contact intelligence, allowing anyone to do market research through natural conversation instead of clicking through ten tools.

The simple concept: market research should be a conversation, not a workflow.

Building from Ideas to Reality

EazyReach has spent the last two years building one of India’s most accurate B2B contact databases — verified phone numbers, emails, LinkedIn profiles, and CXO intelligence specifically tuned for the Indian market. With 91% data accuracy, 10,000+ contacts surfaced daily, and 500+ enterprise customers, the platform had already established itself as a serious alternative to Apollo, Lusha, and EasyLeadz for Indian sales teams.

But the team kept noticing something.

Even with the best contact database in the country, customers were still doing market research the old way. They’d open EazyReach, run a search, export to CSV, paste into ChatGPT for analysis, paste back into a doc, lose context, repeat.

The data was there. The intelligence layer wasn’t.

What if a researcher could just ask Claude — in plain English — and have Claude pull live, verified B2B data directly into the conversation?

That question became the pillar for EazyReach’s MCP Server launch. A platform extension designed with the principle that the best market research interface is no interface at all — just a conversation with an AI that has access to the right data.

The response from early users has been immediate. Most early adopters are sales operations leaders, market researchers, and founders who have spent years building lists by hand and immediately recognized what changes when the friction disappears.

How EazyReach’s MCP Server Functions

The cornerstone of the launch is simplicity. EazyReach removes the barrier between AI and live B2B data — and once that barrier is gone, the workflow changes completely.

How it Works:

Step 1: Connect EazyReach to Claude A one-time setup connects Claude Desktop to the EazyReach MCP Server. After that, Claude has secure, authenticated access to the EazyReach contact intelligence platform.

Step 2: Ask in Natural Language Open Claude. Ask whatever you’d ask a research analyst:

“Find me CTOs at Series A SaaS companies in Bangalore.”

“Get the verified phone numbers for the top 20 directors at fintech startups in India.”

“Pull a list of CXOs at companies that raised funding in the last six months.”

“Look up the LinkedIn profile of [name] and tell me their career trajectory.”

Step 3: Claude Pulls Live Data Through the MCP Server, Claude queries EazyReach in real time. It pulls verified emails, phone numbers, LinkedIn profiles, and DIN-based CXO intelligence directly into the conversation — no exports, no copy-pasting, no context loss.

Step 4: Continue the Conversation Because the data lives inside the Claude conversation, the next questions become natural. “Now group these by funding stage.” “Draft outreach emails for the top 10.” “Which of these have moved roles recently?” The research compounds.

Step 5: Take Action EazyReach’s MCP Server doesn’t stop at data retrieval. Claude can also trigger AI agent-powered calling and monitor live calls — meaning the same conversation that started with a research question can end with outreach already in motion.

What used to take a research analyst three days now takes a Claude conversation about ten minutes.

Why Users are Engaging

Early users of EazyReach’s MCP Server are seeing a workflow change that feels structural, not incremental.

Teams no longer toggle between LinkedIn, EazyReach, ChatGPT, Google Sheets, and a CRM. Instead, they ask Claude one question and follow the thread until the work is done. Users have noticed the following key improvements:

Market research timelines collapsing from days to minutes

Higher data quality because verification happens inside the same flow as discovery

Better outreach because the research and the action sit in one conversation

Reduced tool fatigue across sales and research teams

Researchers no longer need to remember which tool does what. They just describe the outcome they want, and Claude — backed by EazyReach’s live data — figures out the path.

A New Era of Market Research

EazyReach’s MCP launch is part of a larger shift happening across the AI industry.

Until recently, AI assistants like Claude lived in a closed loop. They were excellent at reasoning over the information you pasted into them, but they couldn’t reach out and pull live data from the systems where that data actually lived. MCP — the Model Context Protocol — changes that. It’s a standard that lets AI assistants securely connect to external tools and databases, treating them as native capabilities.

For market research, the implications are significant:

Static research is being replaced with live research

Manual list-building is being replaced with conversational intelligence

Tool-stack workflows are being collapsed into single-conversation workflows

Generic AI answers are being replaced with verified, real-time data

Unlike legacy B2B tools that require users to learn a new interface, EazyReach’s MCP Server requires no interface at all. Users already know how to talk to Claude. The MCP Server makes Claude smarter about Indian B2B data.

Built with the Indian Market in Mind

Most B2B intelligence tools are built for the American market and bolted onto India as an afterthought. EazyReach was built the other way around.

Every feature of the MCP Server reflects this:

DIN-based director lookups for Indian regulatory and compliance use cases

INR pricing with no currency conversion friction

Local compliance built in from day one

CXO intelligence specifically for Indian decision-makers

Phone numbers verified against Indian telecom networks

This is especially relevant for:

Indian sales teams selling into Indian markets

Founders raising from or selling to Indian enterprises

Investors doing diligence on Indian companies

Consultants and analysts mapping Indian industries

Recruiters hiring senior leadership in India

With EazyReach’s MCP Server, even non-technical team members can run sophisticated market research — just by knowing how to ask a question.

A Broader Perspective

How we use AI is evolving fast.

The first wave of AI tools were chatbots — useful, but limited to the information you handed them. The second wave is agentic AI — assistants that can read, write, and act across the tools you actually use. MCP is the protocol making that second wave possible.

EazyReach’s launch positions the company among the early movers in this shift, particularly for the Indian market. While most MCP integrations available today are for Western SaaS tools — Notion, Slack, GitHub, Linear — EazyReach is one of the first India-focused B2B platforms to ship a production-grade MCP Server.

This is the driving force behind the launch. The team believes that the next generation of market research will not happen inside research tools. It will happen inside AI conversations, with research tools quietly powering the data layer underneath.

If initial signals are reliable, the company is well-positioned to lead that transition in India.

Closing Thoughts

From a small team focused on solving an unglamorous problem — making B2B contact data more accessible — to launching one of the first India-focused MCP Servers for Claude, EazyReach is showing what it looks like when AI infrastructure meets local market understanding.

We expect the coming year to see more researchers, sales operations teams, and founders abandon the multi-tool research workflow for something simpler: a Claude conversation, a question, and an answer that’s already live, verified, and ready to act on.

We believe EazyReach is one of the first companies to make that future feel inevitable.