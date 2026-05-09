Complete Guide on How to Order Fresh Food in a Train

Travelling by train in India is one of the most loved experiences. Whether you are on a short journey or a long overnight ride, one thing that always comes to mind is food. Thanks to modern food delivery in train services, you no longer have to depend on pantry car meals or platform vendors. You can now enjoy hot, fresh, and hygienic food delivered right to your seat, at your convenience.

According to Indian Railways data, over 2.3 crore passengers travel by train every single day in India. With such a massive number of travellers, the demand for quality meal options on trains has grown tremendously. IRCTC e-Catering services now cover more than 450 railway stations and deliver food across 4000-plus trains across the country.

This guide covers everything you need to know about how to get the right meal delivered to your seat, step by step.

Why Order Food Online During Your Train Journey?

Most passengers still rely on whatever food is available at stations or from train pantry cars. But the quality, hygiene, and variety are often limited. Ordering food online gives you:

A wide variety of cuisines, including North Indian, South Indian, Chinese, and fast food

Meals from FSSAI-approved restaurants with high hygiene standards

Delivery at your seat, so you do not have to step off at stations

Flexible payment options, including online payment and cash on delivery

Real-time tracking of your food order

4 Simple Steps to Order Food in Train

Ordering food during your train journey is quick and simple. Here are the four steps to follow:

1.Enter your PNR number or train number on the food delivery platform

2.Select your current or upcoming station and choose a nearby restaurant

3.Browse the menu, select your items, and add them to your cart

4.Pay online using UPI, debit or credit card, or opt for cash on delivery

Most platforms confirm your order within minutes and provide live updates on the delivery status.

Different Ways to Order Food in Train

You have several convenient options to place your food order while travelling:

1. Order via Website

Visit the official website of your chosen IRCTC e-Catering partner. Enter your PNR or train details, pick a restaurant near your upcoming station, select your food, and complete the payment. It is the easiest way for passengers who prefer using a browser.

2. Order via Mobile App

Download the food delivery app on your Android or iOS device. The order food in train process through apps is faster and gives you access to exclusive offers, real-time tracking, and saved preferences for regular travellers.

3. Order via WhatsApp

Many platforms now allow you to place your train food order via WhatsApp. Simply send your PNR number or train details to the registered WhatsApp number, browse the menu shared by the service agent, and confirm your items. It is a great option for passengers who are not comfortable using apps or websites.

4. Order via Phone Call

You can also call the customer support number of your preferred train food delivery service. Share your PNR, station, and food preferences with the agent, and they will place the order on your behalf. This is particularly useful for elderly passengers or those with limited internet access.

Best Time to Place Your Train Food Order

Timing your order correctly ensures you get hot and fresh food. Here is what you should keep in mind:

Place your order at least 60 to 90 minutes before your train reaches the delivery station

Avoid ordering during peak hours if you want faster confirmation

For early morning deliveries, order the previous night or as soon as you board

Check the live train status before ordering to avoid delays due to schedule changes

Most good platforms track your train in real time. If your train is running late, the delivery time adjusts automatically so your food still arrives fresh.

Group Food Order in Train: Easy for Large Groups

Planning a family trip, office outing, or school excursion? A group food order in train is one of the most practical solutions for groups of 10 or more passengers. Instead of everyone placing individual orders and managing separate payments, group ordering lets you:

Place a single bulk order for the entire group

Choose from variety menus so everyone gets their preferred meal

Get coordinated delivery to one coach or across multiple seats

Avail group discounts or special bulk meal pricing offered by many platforms

Whether it is a mix of veg thalis, non-veg meals, or just snacks, group food ordering on trains saves time, reduces confusion, and ensures everyone eats together. Always place the group order at least 2 hours in advance to allow proper coordination between the restaurant and the delivery partner.

Jain Food Order in Train: No Compromise on Faith

Travelling with dietary restrictions should never mean going hungry or settling for unsuitable food. Jain food order in train is now available through several IRCTC-approved platforms. Jain meals are prepared without root vegetables like onion, garlic, potatoes, carrots, and beetroot.

When placing a Jain food order, look for these options:

Jain Thali with pure Jain preparations

Jain snacks and light bites such as dhokla, handvo, or mathiya

Separate packaging and preparation to avoid cross-contamination

Always mention your Jain food requirement clearly at the time of ordering. Reputed platforms and FSSAI-certified restaurants understand these needs and take special care in preparation. Reading the restaurant description before ordering is a good practice to confirm they offer verified Jain meals.

What Food Can You Order During Your Train Journey?

The variety available for online train food delivery is impressive. Here is a quick overview of popular categories:

Veg Thali: Mini, standard, deluxe, and maharaja options with dal, sabzi, rice, chapati, raita, and sweets

Non-Veg Thali: Biryani, butter chicken, egg curry, and more with rice or bread

Fast Food: Burgers, sandwiches, wraps, crispy fries, and pizzas

South Indian: Idli, dosa, vada, upma, pongal, and full South Indian thalis with sambar and chutney

North Indian Meals: Rich curries, parathas, dal makhani, and paneer dishes

Chinese: Noodles, fried rice, Manchurian, and Indo-Chinese favourites

Breakfast Combos: Poha, upma, aloo paratha, omelette, or fruits

Snacks and Beverages: Samosas, kachori, chai, coffee, juices, and cold drinks

Is It Safe to Order Food in a Train Online?

This is one of the most common questions passengers ask. The answer is yes, provided you order from trusted and FSSAI-approved platforms. Here is what makes online train food delivery safe:

Restaurants are verified by FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India)

Meals are packed in sealed, hygienic containers

Delivery partners are trained to handle food safely

Real-time tracking ensures accountability from kitchen to your seat

Transparent cancellation and refund policies protect your money

Always check the restaurant rating and reviews before placing an order. Platforms with a strong customer support team add another layer of reliability to your experience.

Order Food in Train with Rajbhog Khana

Rajbhog Khana is one of India’s leading train food delivery service providers and an official IRCTC trusted e-Catering partner. With over 550 FSSAI-approved restaurants, food outlets, and cafes across the country, Rajbhog Khana delivers hot, fresh, and hygienic meals to your seat at more than 450 railway stations. Their network spans 4000 plus trains across India, making them a reliable choice for every traveller.

Why passengers trust Rajbhog Khana:

FSSAI-approved restaurants ensuring food quality and hygiene

No extra or hidden charges on delivery

Wide variety of food options including regional specialties

Free delivery and packaging on every order

Flexible cancellation policy for hassle-free bookings

Real-time train food support and live order tracking

Whether you are travelling solo, with family, or in a large group, Rajbhog Khana makes your food experience on trains simple and satisfying. You can place your order any time, for any train, at affordable prices.

Order through www.rajbhogkhana.com, the Android or iOS app, or call directly at 0171-4081962 or 98962-77713.

Quick Tips Before You Place Your Next Train Food Order

Always keep your PNR number ready before visiting the food delivery platform

Double-check your coach and seat number during checkout for accurate delivery

Opt for real-time tracking to know exactly when your food will arrive

For long-distance trains, plan your meal timings in advance to avoid skipping meals

Order regional specialties available near your route stations for a unique travel food experience

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. How can I order food in train?

You can place your order through the official website or mobile app of an IRCTC-approved e-Catering platform like Rajbhog Khana. Alternatively, you can order via WhatsApp or by calling the customer support number directly. Enter your PNR or train number, select a restaurant near your upcoming station, choose your meal, and confirm the order.

Q2. How can I track my train food order?

Once your order is placed, go to the Track Order section on the website or app. Enter your Order ID or registered mobile number to see the live status. You will see real-time updates such as Order Confirmed, Food Being Prepared, and Out for Delivery.

Q3. What happens if my train is delayed?

Reputed delivery platforms track your train status in real time. If your train is running late or arrives early at the delivery station, the delivery timing is adjusted automatically. This ensures your food reaches you hot and fresh, regardless of train delays.

Q4. Can I book train food without a PNR number?

Yes, you can still get food delivery in a train without a PNR number by entering your train number and journey date. Make sure to provide your coach and seat details at checkout so the delivery partner can find you easily.

Q5. Is Jain food available on train delivery platforms?

Yes, several IRCTC-approved platforms offer Jain food preparation on request. You need to mention your dietary preference clearly at the time of ordering. The restaurants listed for Jain meals follow strict preparation guidelines without the use of root vegetables.

Q6. Can I place a group food order in a train?

Yes, group ordering is available on most train food delivery platforms. You can place a single bulk order for your entire group, choose different meals for different passengers, and get coordinated delivery at your coach. It is advisable to place group orders at least 2 hours before the delivery station to ensure smooth coordination.

Q7. What is the best time to order food in a train?

The ideal time is at least 60 to 90 minutes before your train reaches the delivery station. This allows enough time for the restaurant to prepare and pack your meal and for the delivery partner to reach the platform on time.