Amitex Enterprises Leading the Future of GRP and SMC Panel Water Tanks

Amitex Enterprises is the world leader in the manufacture of GRP and SMC Panel Water Tanks. With the ever-growing population, the demand for water storage is on the rise as new buildings, factories, hospitals and commercial projects sprout all around the country. All projects today require a water storage system that will be reliable and safe and will work well for years.

Amitex Enterprises has been serving the needs of businesses, institutions and infrastructure developers with high quality modular water storage solutions for decades. The company is known for its expertise in the manufacturing of GRP Panel Water Tanks and SMC Panel Tank, offering robust and durable storage solutions to their clients across India.

About Amitex Enterprises

Amitex Enterprises is a leading supplier of modular GRP Panel Water Tanks and SMC Panel Water Tanks in India. With decades of industry experience, the company provides reliable and customized water storage solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, and government infrastructure projects.

A Trusted Name Built Through Experience

In the infrastructure sector, trust is won by performing well, being consistent and being reliable for the long-term. Amitex Enterprises has been working on that trust for years, providing and delivering modular water tanks in various projects like residential buildings, industrial facilities, hospitals, hotels, educational institutions to government sectors.

Amitex Tanks stands out due to its practical knowledge of actual project needs. Space restrictions, water capacity requirements, environmental factors and installation schedules are all unique challenges in every construction site. The company does not provide generic solutions; instead it supplies tailor-made tank systems for each project, depending on the requirements.



This hands-on approach has enabled Amitex to become a favourite choice for engineers, contractors, architects, consultants, and project developers seeking reliable water storage solutions.

Why GRP and SMC Panel Tanks Are the Future

Some of the traditional concrete water tanks also take a long time to install, require frequent maintenance, and are difficult to build. Leakage, corrosion and structural damage, among other things, can add up to higher operational costs over time.

Modern infrastructure projects are now increasingly moving towards modular panel tank systems that offer increased flexibility, durability and efficiency.

GRP Panel Water Tanks manufactured by Amitex Enterprises are created from high strength Corrosion Resistant Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) materials, which provide excellent corrosion resistance and structural strength. These tanks are perfect for water storage for industries, big commercial properties, and where long life is a must.

At the same time, SMC Panel Water Tanks provide hygienic and lightweight water storage solutions suitable for residential buildings, hospitals, hotels, and institutions.

Manufactured using advanced Sheet Moulding Compound technology, these tanks are designed to maintain water quality while offering easy maintenance and modular flexibility.

Together, GRP and SMC panel tanks are helping modern infrastructure projects move toward smarter and more sustainable water storage systems.

Built on Quality, Trust, and Technical Excellence

For Amitex Enterprises, manufacturing water tanks is not only about production — it is about building systems that people and businesses can depend on every single day.

The company focuses on:

High-quality raw materials

Precision manufacturing

Durable modular designs

Leak-proof performance

Hygienic water storage

Efficient installation support

Long-term customer satisfaction

It has a team of experienced technical staff who accompany the client throughout the process of the project, from planning to tank size, installation to post-sales maintenance.

This quality and customer care philosophy has enabled Amitex Enterprises to build good relations with customers from a wide variety of industries.

Supporting India’s Growing Infrastructure

The speed at which India’s urbanisation and industrialisation is happening is posing new challenges to water management and storage. Infrastructure is needed for a city to be smart, commercial developments, healthcare facilities, factories, and housing projects all need reliable infrastructure that can support the long-term growth.

Amitex Tanks has been playing its part in this metamorphosis by providing up-to-date solutions in GRP and SMC panel tanks, which are engineered to be strong and functional.

The company’s commitment to innovation, durability, and customer trust is driving the future of modular water storage solutions in India.

About Amitex Enterprises

Amitex Enterprises is a leading manufacturer and supplier of modular GRP Panel Water Tanks and SMC Panel Water Tanks in India. With decades of industry experience, the company provides reliable and customized water storage solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, and government infrastructure projects.

Amitex Tanks Trusted by Leading Government Bodies and Infrastructure Companies

Amitex Enterprises has gained the trust of several leading private infrastructure companies, public sector companies, and well-known government departments in India over the years. The company’s GRP and SMC panel water tanks have been approved, supplied and installed for various projects with organisations like LIC, CPWD, Indian Railways, MES, DLF, HCL, Emaar, M3M, Ambience Group, ESIC, Advant etc.

This impressive portfolio demonstrates Amitex Enterprises’ dedication to producing high-quality products, ensuring their proper installation and longevity. Requirements for large-scale infrastructure and government schemes are expected to be high when it comes to engineering, durability and service support, which the company has provided over the years with real-life experience in the water storage sector.

For More Details Visit :- https://amitextanks.com/