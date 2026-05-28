Linen Trail Launches ‘BARE’ A Refined Pure Linen Collection Designed for the Shifting Rhythm of Summer

India, India May 28: Premium linen wear label Linen Trail announces the launch of BARE by Linen Trail, a thoughtfully designed pure linen collection created for the in-between moments of summer when the day begins in heat and ends in a breeze, and wardrobes need to move just as seamlessly.

A pause between seasons, BARE is a collection shaped by movement—between temperatures, between routines, and between evolving versions of personal style. At its core lies pure linen, selected not only for its breathable lightness but for its natural ability to regulate temperature, soften over time, and evolve beautifully with wear.

Designed with modern summer dressing in mind, the collection reimagines familiar wardrobe classics through a more considered lens. Each silhouette has been refined based on how garments are actually worn stripped of anything unnecessary while retaining effortless elegance and comfort.

The collection features full-sleeve shirts, half-sleeve shirts, short kurtas, and trousers, enhanced with subtle Appliqué details that add understated character without disrupting the collection’s restrained aesthetic. With clean lines, softer structure, and versatile styling, BARE is built to transition effortlessly between workdays, travel plans, and slower summer evenings.

Speaking on the launch, Anirudh Kollara, Co-Founder & Director of Marketing Linen Trails, said: “With BARE, we wanted to create a collection that feels instinctive to wear—pieces that adapt to changing temperatures and shifting routines while staying rooted in simplicity and craftsmanship. Linen has always been at the heart of Linen Trail, and this collection represents it in its most considered and elevated form.”

More than introducing a new collection, BARE by Linen Trail builds upon what customers already love about the brand’s signature pure linen silhouettes, now redefined with new-season colours, refined tailoring, and a modern officecore sensibility.

The collection reflects Linen Trail’s commitment to creating timeless menswear that prioritizes comfort, quality, and understated sophistication. Rather than redefining personal style, BARE is designed to quietly build on it.

Collection Highlights:

● Pure linen designed for breathability and seasonal versatility

● Full-sleeve shirts, half-sleeve shirts, short kurtas, and tailored trousers

● Refined silhouettes with cleaner lines and softer structure

● Subtle patchwork detailing for understated character

● New-season colours across bestselling Linen Trail styles

● Designed for work, travel, and everyday elevated dressing

BARE by LinenTrail is now available online.