Coca-Cola And Google Reimagine the Coke Break with Gemini Experiences

May 28: Coca–Cola India is making every pause a lot more fun with the launch of “Coca–Cola Halftime Surprise”, a new AI–powered experience developed in collaboration with Google and built with Google Gemini. Bringing together two iconic labels, the experience unlocks three distinct AI-led journeys designed to turn everyday Coke breaks into playful moments of surprise, creativity, and self-expression

Inspired by Coca–Cola’s global “Halftime” philosophy, consumers can scan the QR code on any special Coca–Cola pack to step into imaginative new worlds. By unlocking one of three unique labels, users enter a themed, gamified interface on Google Gemini where quick taps, swipes, and personality-led inputs turn an everyday pause into a personalized journey of self-expression.

Using Gemini’s Canvas feature, new creative experiences unfold with every interaction across cinematic comic-strip universes, imagined timelines, and music-inspired alter egos. One moment could place consumers inside dramatic visual narratives with evolving characters and aesthetics, while another could transport them across prehistoric eras with dinosaurs, medieval castles, or futuristic realities imagined through AI–powered creativity. Alongside uniquely generated creations, consumers will also get the chance to unlock rewards and win vouchers.

To step into these worlds, consumers can scan a pack and choose from three distinct adventures:

Be a Rockstar: Users tap through a nostalgic jukebox interface to turn a selfie into a personalized album cover with custom tracks, unlocking a chance to win concert tickets.

Be a Movie Star: Users swipe through a movie vending machine interface to star as the main character of a custom six-panel comic strip, unlocking a chance to win movie vouchers.

Travel Through Time: Users pilot a digital time machine to build an aesthetic, vision-board style collage around their selfie, unlocking a chance to win flight and hotel vouchers.

Greishma Singh, Vice President, Marketing, Coca–Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “For Gen Z consumers today, self-expression is fluid, visual, and deeply shaped by music and digital culture. With Coca–Cola Halftime Surprise, we wanted to reimagine the Coke pause as something more participative, playful, and personal to them. What makes this especially exciting is that every single interaction is unique with the help of Google Gemini. Whether you are creating your own comic strip, time-travelling to a world only AI can take you to, or designing your album cover, the experience feels entirely yours. The collaboration with Google brings together creativity and technology in a way that transforms a simple scan on a Coca–Cola pack into a moment of genuine discovery.” Shekar Khosla, VP – Marketing at Google India, said: “Brand engagement is most memorable when it is interactive, personal, and fun. We’re glad to collaborate with Coca–Cola so that Coca–Cola Halftime Surprise gives people an engaging way to play, create, and share using Google Gemini. What makes this engagement so exciting is the ability to generate truly personalized experiences. With Gemini as a creative companion, people can seamlessly think up new visual narratives and turn everyday moments into a fun showcase of self-expression.”