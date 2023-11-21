Approyo Add’s to Advisory Board

Muskego, WI, November 21, 2023 — Approyo, Inc., the global SAP Services and Solutions leader, today announced that they will welcome Greg Petraetis as the newest member of their advisory board.

By being a consistent force throughout the SAP eco-system, Approyo has today brought in one of the true leaders in the SAP eco-system to help lead Approyo with knowledge and experience to help customers, partners, and staff to better their go-forward strategy within the SAP eco-system.

“I and the entire Approyo team are delighted to have Greg Petraetis join its advisory board. Greg has proven to be an accomplished technology executive and proven SAP thought leader. With Greg joining other former SAP leaders on our advisory board, Approyo continues to deepen its commitment to SAP and our joint customers. I want to welcome Greg to the team personally,” stated Christopher Carter, Chairman and CEO of Approyo.

“I am excited to build on Approyo’s dedicated midmarket SAP-managed service, hosting, predictive analytics, and licensing successes. Approyo has a track record for delivering value to customers, from working on fulfilling full landscape support for customers like H&K to completing CC Flex license and landscape management for customers like Pure Fishing. I look forward to working closely with the Approyo leadership team in this next growth phase as they continue to shape the future of SAP-managed offerings. Thank you to Christopher Carter, AJ Jennings, and Michael Schulze for the opportunity!” stated Greg.