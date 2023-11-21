Fred Marshall Painting is Named as Park City’s Best Painting Contractor for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Park City, UT, November 21, 2023 — For the fourth year in a row, Fred Marshall Painting was the winner of the best painting contractor category in the Park City’s Best magazine. Fred Marshall Painting has been recognized in the magazine, published by The Park Record, for eight consecutive years.

Ethan Bennett, Fred Marshall Painting’s co-owner and General Manager, said, “We are excited to be named, for the fourth time, as Park City’s best painting contractor. We would like to thank everyone that voted in the 2023 contest. Next year marks our 50th anniversary. With that milestone, we are especially grateful for our wonderful clients and employees. They are the reason for our long-term success.”