13th Annual Texas Christkindl Market in Arlington – Grand Opening November 24, 2023

Arlington, TX, November 21, 2023 — The Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau and Arlington Sister Cities are proud to announce the Grand Opening of the 13th Annual Texas Christkindl Market. This traditional European-style market brings the charm of German Christmas markets right to your doorstep. As you stroll through the market, you’ll be immersed in a world of twinkling lights, enchanting decorations, and the aroma of delicious food. From unique handcrafted gifts to mouthwatering treats, there’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

The almost 70-year relationship between Arlington and its sister city, Bad Königshofen, Germany, inspired the Texas Christkindl Market to commemorate its first magical season in 2011. With many Christkindl Markets all over Europe for the holidays, the Texas Christkindl Market has a Christmas city partner, Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany, to bring the same wonderful Bavarian magic and feeling to Texas. Visitors will discover handcrafted gifts and collectibles, including exclusive Käthe Wohlfahrt merchandise and designs from the iconic Rothenburg ob der Tauber Christmas Village. We are pleased to announce that The Lord Mayor Markus Nascr of Rothenburg ob der Tauber will attend Tree Lighting Ceremony, representing our partner Christmas city.

Hosted by the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau, the City of Arlington and Arlington Sister Cities, the Texas Christkindl Market is located on the North Plaza of Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Market is open daily from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm from November 24 through December 23. The Tree Lighting Ceremony is at 6:30 PM on November 24. Admission is free. Visit txchristkindlmarket.com for additional information, including musical performance times and dates, along with a list of market vendors.