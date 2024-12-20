Are Cold-Pressed Oils a Better Choice in Indian Households

By Sakshi Lalwani, Nutrition Advisor, Tata Simply Better

Chandigarh, December 20, 2024: In recent years, cold-pressed oils have been gaining traction in Indian kitchens, and for good reason. With a rich culinary heritage rooted in using natural ingredients, the shift to cold-pressed oils feels like a step back to tradition—one that many believe could have lasting benefits for both wellness and flavour.

Unlike refined oils, cold-pressed oils are extracted through a process that doesn’t involve heat or chemicals. This allows them to retain most of their natural nutrients, including essential fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants. For households that are becoming more health-conscious, using cold-pressed oils might be a simple way to enhance everyday meals without compromising on flavour.

Traditional oils like sesame, mustard, sunflower, coconut, or groundnut, when cold-pressed, can bring out the authentic taste of regional dishes. For households that value both taste and tradition, cold-pressed oils provide an opportunity to rediscover age-old cooking methods.

Furthermore, the minimal processing involved may resonate with those who are conscious about the quality and source of their food.

While refined oils are typically chosen for their extended shelf life and affordability, the growing preference for cold-pressed alternatives indicates a subtle shift towards more natural, less processed options. As awareness around nutrition and wellness continues to evolve, more families are exploring how cold-pressed oils can fit into their everyday cooking.

In a world where wellness and tradition can intersect, cold-pressed oils offer a bridge between the two. For Indian households looking to prioritize wellness without sacrificing flavour, shifting to cold-pressed oils could be a worthwhile decision.