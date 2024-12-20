December 20, 2024, Tel Aviv, Israel — Bites, a leader in AI-powered knowledge-sharing solutions, announced its collaboration with Unilever Food Solutions to enhance real-time communication and streamline knowledge distribution for frontline teams. Using Bites’ innovative, integrated platform, Unilever FS has created a professional communication and training layer on top of familiar channels such as SMS, WhatsApp, and MS Teams, enabling seamless and efficient connections with its distributed workforce. This partnership also introduces Bites’ latest offering, Bites 2.0, which modernizes workforce communication through a more intuitive approach to engaging frontline employees.

Unilever Food Solutions, a leading food service provider, previously faced challenges in effectively reaching and engaging its frontline teams. Traditional systems with complex logins and unappealing content formats resulted in limited adoption. “We previously used another solution that provided low engagement rates and an outdated user experience among our frontline employees,” shared Doron Zilberstein, Managing Director at Unilever Food Solutions. “Since implementing Bites, our engagement rates have soared to over 90%. This transformation has not only improved internal communication but has also positively impacted our sales performance.”

Unlike conventional platforms, Bites integrates directly with existing communication tools, allowing companies to connect with employees without requiring additional applications. Its AI-powered tools enable the creation and sharing of engaging, bite-sized knowledge units within employees’ everyday communication channels, making knowledge-sharing effortless and accessible as part of their routine.

“Some things just don’t make sense anymore,” stated Tal Nagler Almog, Co-founder and COO at Bites. “Expecting frontline employees to interact with outdated systems simply doesn’t align with how they operate today. Our partnership with Unilever underscores the need for a more intuitive approach, and with Bites 2.0, we’re delivering a comprehensive platform for effective knowledge sharing and workforce empowerment.”

Following its successful $10 million extended seed funding round, Bites has evolved into a holistic, AI-powered platform. Bites 2.0 allows organizations to effortlessly transform outdated materials—such as lengthy PDFs and presentations—into dynamic, TikTok-style videos that employees can access instantly without disrupting their workflow. By streamlining knowledge distribution, Bites enables employees to bring new products and processes to market faster. With custom workflows, Bites 2.0 also supports onboarding, skill development, and compliance by providing tailored knowledge at the right time, enhancing both engagement and career progression.

Additionally, the platform’s AI-driven knowledge feed allows employees to search for information in real-time using natural language, embedding knowledge acquisition seamlessly into their daily tasks. Insights into employee engagement enable organizations to tie knowledge-sharing efforts directly to measurable performance metrics such as sales growth and compliance improvements. By reducing training costs and facilitating direct knowledge distribution, Bites creates significant operational efficiencies for businesses.

Bites has already partnered with major industry leaders, including Amazon, Red Bull, and Decathlon, who leverage its advanced AI capabilities to improve workforce engagement and real-time communication. These collaborations highlight Bites’ position as a transformative solution for today’s dynamic workforce, underscoring its value as an essential tool for modern knowledge-sharing.

With the launch of Bites 2.0 and its growing success, Bites is setting new benchmarks for workforce communication and knowledge distribution, positioning itself as an indispensable solution for organizations aiming to enhance frontline engagement and optimize operations worldwide.