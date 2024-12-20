YES Foundation Celebrates 12 years of Driving Social Impact

Chandigarh, December 20, 2024: YES Foundation (the Foundation), the social development arm of YES BANK, celebrated its 12th Anniversary highlighting its transformative impact on over 1 million lives across 70 districts in 18 states. Anchored in a commitment to employment generation, entrepreneurship, and environmental sustainability, the Foundation’s work is guided by its focused 3E strategy to equip India’s youth and communities for economic and social growth

In 2021, the YES Foundation launched its five-year strategy to inspire India’s youth to drive economic and social development by equipping themselves with market-oriented skills and embracing entrepreneurship. The strategy aims to create employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for over 100,000 youth by 2026 through focused initiatives across the 3Es – Employability, Entrepreneurship, and Environmental Sustainability.

Since the inception of its five-year strategy, the Foundation has trained over 10,000 youth in market-oriented jobs, enhanced the income of over 40,000 farmers, women, and artisans from villages across multiple states, and planted over 3 lakh trees through its agroforestry projects.

The anniversary celebration, held at YES BANK’s headquarters in Mumbai, saw Mr. Prashant Kumar, Managing Director & CEO, of YES BANK, along with senior leaders, trustees, and advisory council members, felicitating implementation partners and employee volunteers for their contributions.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prashant Kumar, Managing Director & CEO, of YES BANK said “I believe that our work, both at YES BANK and through YES Foundation, is aligned with addressing inequalities and disparities. We are committed to making a meaningful difference – not as charity, but as a deliberate effort to create a society where opportunity is not a privilege, but a right.”

The event also featured capacity-building programs for implementation partners, aimed at: