Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Boost Strategy Partners, LLC and ImageTech Systems

Winchester, VA, October 05, 2024 — Benchmark International has successfully facilitated the transaction between Winchester, VA-based Boost Strategy Partners, LLC (“Boost Strategy”) and Tampa, FL-based ImageTech Systems (“ImageTech”).

Founded in 2016, Boost Strategy is an information technology (IT) service and consulting firm specializing in business process automation and digital transformation services that leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company focuses on the value-added re-selling of Nintex software subscriptions and offers Nintex and SharePoint support and project services.

“My experience with Benchmark International was exceptionally positive through all stages of the M&A lifecycle. Their team is professional, knowledgeable, and collaborative – and they provided me with invaluable guidance through every step of the process, from CIM development to the final transaction. I would highly recommend them to any business owner considering a partial or full exit.” – Founder and CEO Rob Hustick of Boost Strategy Partners, LLC

ImageTech, backed by CAVU Capital of Tampa, FL, is a business process improvement and automation consultancy that provides organizations with turnkey solutions that lead to breakthrough results as high as 10 times ROI. Founded in 1994, they guide their clients through identifying, analyzing, improving, and automating core business processes. They leverage powerful automation platforms with the complete toolkit required to automate any business process.

Boost Strategy and ImageTech have rebranded to become AiGS – Ai Global Solutions (“AiGS”). The combined focus remains to deliver exceptional service and support while expanding capabilities to include cutting-edge AI technologies and their existing process automation and data intelligence solutions portfolio.

“Boost Strategy Founder and CEO Rob Hustick and his team have built a great business with strong customer relationships across various industries, including manufacturing, retail, technology, financial services, and healthcare. The quality of their work and service speaks for itself, with more than 80% of annual revenues coming from repeat customers.” – Sean Fechtmann, Transaction Director With Benchmark International