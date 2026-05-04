Ashok Leyland Posts 14 percent Growth in April Sales, LCV Segment Drives Momentum

Chennai, May 2026: Ashok Leyland reported a strong performance for April 2026, registering steady growth across key vehicle segments, driven by improved demand in both domestic and export markets.

According to the company’s latest sales data, total domestic vehicle sales stood at 14,242 units in April 2026, marking a 14% increase compared to 12,509 units in April 2025. Growth was led by the Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) segment, which recorded 6,265 units, up 23% year-on-year, indicating continued traction in last-mile delivery and intra-city logistics.

In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) category, truck sales rose to 6,814 units, reflecting a 15% increase, while bus sales declined by 22% to 1,163 units. Overall, total M&HCV sales reached 7,977 units, up 8% year-on-year, highlighting resilience in core freight mobility demand.

Including exports, the company’s total vehicle sales rose to 14,646 units, a 9% growth over 13,421 units in the same period last year. M&HCV truck sales (domestic + exports) increased to 7,007 units, while bus sales fell by 30% to 1,295 units. Combined M&HCV volumes stood at 8,302 units, up 4%, and LCV sales grew by 16% to 6,344 units.

Industry analysts note that the sustained momentum in the LCV segment is being fueled by e-commerce expansion, infrastructure activity, and replacement demand, while the bus segment continues to face pressure due to slower institutional procurement cycles.

The April performance reflects Ashok Leyland’s continued focus on strengthening its market position through a diversified product portfolio and expanding distribution network, even as it navigates evolving demand patterns across segments.