ten23 Health, West Partner for Synchrony™ S1 Syringe Manufacturing Readiness

ten23 health and West collaborate to ensure manufacturing readiness for West Synchrony™ S1 Prefillable Syringe System filling

Basel, Switzerland. May 4th, 2026 — ten23 health®, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in sterile fill-finish and advanced drug delivery systems, today announced that it has already successfully tested and ran the newly launched West Synchrony™ S1 prefillable syringe (PFS) system on its manufacturing equipment. The announcement follows West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s global commercial availability of the West Synchrony S1 PFS system, an innovative platform that uniquely integrates the syringe barrel, plunger, and needle shield/tip cap into a fully harmonized, verified system from a single supplier.



By evaluating the container system early on its fill-finish lines, ten23 health enables biopharma customers to rapidly adopt the West Synchrony S1 PFS system for clinical and early commercial programs, reducing technical risk and accelerating development timelines.

“Having already implemented and tested the West Synchrony S1 prefillable syringe system on our equipment, we are well positioned to support our partners with operational readiness,” said Hanns-Christian Mahler, Chief Enablement Officer, ten23 health. “Early hands-on experience with new container systems is critical for de-risking development, particularly as combination products and home-based administration continue to grow.”

The West Synchrony S1 PFS system offers a broad portfolio of configurations for biologics and vaccines, including staked needle and Luer lock options, along with high-performance NovaPure® and FluroTec™ film laminated plunger components. ten23 health’s early evaluation focused on manufacturability, compatibility, and process robustness under representative fill-finish conditions.

As drug developers face increasing regulatory and technical complexity, early alignment between container systems and manufacturing processes has become essential. ten23 health’s proactive early adoption and testing approach allows clients to transition seamlessly from development into clinical supply using commercially available, validated delivery platforms and add to ten23’s toolbox for available container and delivery options for its customers.

ten23 health will co-host an event together with West today (May 4th) at its Basel premises, showcasing the filling of the Synchrony syringes on its pilot filling line.