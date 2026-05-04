Creating High-Impact Mobile Learning for Today’s Distracted Minds

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 — Mobile learning isn’t simply desktop training shrunk to fit a small screen. As smartphones dominate the way people access information, instructional designers must create short, actionable learning that engages quickly and delivers immediate value.

Paul Clothier has more than 40 years of experience in instructional design, including over a decade at Apple. He has seen how mobile learning has evolved in response to changing user habits. Now a university instructor, he brings practical experience and technical knowledge to his new book, Mastering Mobile Learning Design: A Practical Guide.

“Smartphones have changed how people access learning and support, yet much of the available guidance still treats mobile as a smaller version of desktop e-learning,” Clothier explained. “Designing for smartphones requires a different approach. Learners are busy, their attention is divided, and they need clear, useful information in the moment.”

Written for instructional designers, CLOs, teachers and trainers, Mastering Mobile Learning Design offers practical guidance for creating mobile learning that’s clear, engaging and designed for how people actually learn.

“Small improvements in clarity, flow, and design can make a significant difference in how people learn and use what you create,” Clothier said.

The book provides step-by-step guidance for designing mobile learning for smartphones, using video, graphics, interactions and storytelling to create short, purposeful learning moments. It covers how to design learning and performance support within everyday work, use social interaction and gamification to encourage participation, and develop mobile content that engages.

The book also explains how generative AI can support designers in creating mobile learning, with examples of using AI to research topics, draft content and adapt material for different learners. The final chapters examine emerging developments in AI-supported design, personalization and intelligent learning tools.

“The people you’re designing for are busy, and they need something useful right now,” Clothier added. “Your job is to make sure that what you create is clear, relevant and worth their time. Mastering Mobile Learning Design shows how to do this.”

Mastering Mobile Learning Design: A Practical Guide

Publisher: Routledge (Taylor & Francis)

Release date: April 23, 2026