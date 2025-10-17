Aster Medcity Launches Kerala’s First Head & Neck Oncology Network

Kochi, 17th October, 2025: Aster Medcity has launched the Aster Head & Neck Oncology Network – Kerala Cluster, the first-of-its-kind integrated statewide initiative dedicated exclusively to Head and Neck Oncology.

The program, led by Dr. Shawn T. Joseph, Senior Consultant – Head & Neck Oncology, and Program Director – Aster Head & Neck Oncology Network, Kerala Cluster, connects multiple Aster hospitals across Kerala through a unified, technology-driven cancer care network making it India’s first statewide, structured oncology collaboration.

Operating on a hub-and-spoke model, the initiative enables patients to access specialist evaluation, treatment, and follow-up at their nearest Aster hospital, while benefiting from multidisciplinary tumor boards, centralised planning, and advanced surgical support from the hub at Aster Medcity, Kochi.

“Our mission is to bring world-class, evidence-based cancer care within reach of every patient in Kerala. This network combines regional accessibility with advanced technology and compassionate expertise,” said Dr. Shawn T. Joseph, Senior Consultant – Head & Neck Oncology, and Program Director – Aster Head & Neck Oncology Network, Kerala Cluster.

The network provides comprehensive, multidisciplinary support by integrating specialized units (oral oncology and reconstruction, thyroid cancer laryngology, minimally invasive surgery and robotic surgery units, speech and swallowing rehabilitation, and oncopsychology) and utilizing data scientists for evidence-based tracking. The program adheres to Global Oncology Standards, featuring internationally benchmarked immunotherapy protocols and conducting joint tumor boards and academic programs.

“State of the art technology and wide Kerala network will be the uniqueness of this program. The centre will have advanced technology for all levels of complexities of head and neck cancer. The centre will be also able to capture all regional specific trends in cancer and will be providing patient centric and personalised expert care”, said Dr. Nalanda Jayadev, CEO, Aster Medcity. “The network’s regional centres will facilitate better mapping, research, and targeted management of these evolving cancer patterns, enabling more personalised and preventive oncology strategies. Through the Aster DM Foundation, patients requiring financial assistance will have access to dedicated support programs,” said Dr. Shuhaib Khader, COO, Aster Medcity, Kochi.

The Head & Neck Oncology Network has several specialized departments: Oral Oncology & Reconstruction, which focuses on advanced oral cancer resection and microvascular flaps, the Thyroid Nodule Clinic, providing MDT-led integrated thyroid assessment, the MIS & Robotic Surgery Unit, offering TORS, TLM, and Endoscopic skull base procedures, Laryngology & Voice, specializing in reinnervation, voice preservation, and professional voice care, Skull Base & Craniofacial Tumor, addressing advanced anterior/lateral skull base tumors, and Salivary & Facial Nerve, covering aesthetic parotidectomy, nerve mapping, and reanimation. Complementing these clinical services are Survivorship & Rehabilitation, focused on speech, swallowing, nutrition, and prosthetics, Translational Research, utilizing AI, molecular profiling, and biobanking, and Cancer Detection & Diagnostics, which includes screening, AI-assisted imaging, and risk stratification.

“When it comes to regional cancer trends, Kerala’s cancer registry data has shown distinct regional variations in many cancers, compared to the rest of the country. The causative patterns of oral cavity cancers in Kerala vary between different socio-economic and regional groups. The centre will have advanced technology as well as multi-disciplinary approach to ensure comprehensive care for head and neck cancers,” said Dr. Arun R.Warrier, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, Aster Medcity, Kochi.

The Advanced Technology for Oral and Salivary Gland Cancer Care at Aster Medcity will introduce state-of-the-art surgery and reconstructive technologies aimed at minimizing both cosmetic and functional deformities associated with oral cavity and salivary gland cancer treatment. The comprehensive program features several key innovations, including minimal-access neck surgery techniques for lesser morbidity, superior cosmetic outcomes, and faster recovery, as well as microvascular and 3D reconstructive surgery to restore natural form and function. For early-stage laryngeal cancers, the program utilizes laser treatment, enabling single-day, organ-preserving therapy. Furthermore, Aster Medcity will offer robotic thyroidectomy and transoral robotic surgeries (TORS) for precise, scarless cancer removal, in addition to endoscopic and minimally invasive skull base surgeries for complex tumor resections.

Dr. Nalanda Jayadev, CEO, Aster Medcity, Dr. Shuhaib Khader, COO, Aster Medcity, Dr. Shawn T. Joseph, Senior Consultant – Head & Neck Oncology, and Program Director – Aster Head & Neck Oncology Network, Kerala Cluster and Dr. Arun R. Warrier, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, Aster Medcity, spoke during the launch press conference held in Kochi.