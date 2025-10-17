Backbase wins Datos Impact Award for Excellence in Commercial Banking

Recognized for transforming commercial banking with modern client experiences and advisor tools powered by the industry’s leading AI-powered Banking Platform

AMSTERDAM / ATLANTA – 17 October, 2025 – The Datos Impact Awards, presented by Datos Insights, honor the financial technology providers that are making the most meaningful contributions to innovation, operational efficiency, and customer experience in banking, payments, and insurance. This year, Backbase has been named the winner of the 2025 Datos Impact Award for Excellence in Commercial Banking, a testament to the platform’s transformative role in reshaping the future of commercial banking.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from Datos Insights,” said Chris Shayan, Head of AI at Backbase. “Business clients expect the same speed, personalization, and digital ease they experience in retail banking. With our AI-powered platform, we’re enabling banks to deliver intelligent, tailored solutions that deepen relationships, uplift product holding powered by Customer Lifetime Orchestrator (CLO).”

The Commercial Banking category of the Datos Impact Awards spotlights digital solutions that improve onboarding, servicing, and relationship management for business clients. Backbase was selected for its ability to deliver end-to-end transformation, combining smart automation, contextual insights, and seamless user experiences into one unified platform.

Backbase’s platform gives commercial bankers and relationship managers modern digital tools to:

Accelerate onboarding and credit decisioning

Offer personalized client journeys powered by AI

Streamline product origination and account servicing

Empower advisors with real-time insights and recommendations

Delivering real impact

Backbase’s AI-powered capabilities are deeply embedded across the commercial banking lifecycle. From predictive prompts for advisors to automated workflow routing and personalized dashboards for clients, the platform is designed to enhance productivity, reduce friction, and create more valuable interactions between banks and their business customers.

This award affirms Backbase’s position as the innovation partner of choice for banks aiming to modernize their commercial banking operations and compete more effectively in a dynamic, digital-first market.