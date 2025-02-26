Aston Martin Aramco Unveil Trailblazing Partnership With Elemis, Uniting Luxury Skincare With High Performance

AMRTC, Silverstone, February 2025: The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team today welcome iconic, British brand ELEMIS as their first Official Skincare Partner, the start of a multi-year partnership bringing together leading beauty innovation with the high-performance world of Formula 1.

Fusing treatments with next-generation technology and clinically-proven skincare for decades, ELEMIS are passionate about empowering their communities with confidence.

Through the partnership with the British team, the luxury brand now aims to promote inclusivity within the world of Formula 1, which has recently seen a shift in fan demographic. The latest study by Nielson indicates that 41% of fans are women, and the fastest-growing fanbase, women aged 16 to 24. The focus on inclusion aligns with Aston Martin Aramco’s Make a Mark strategy which aims to drive positive progress through the influence of the sport.

Aston Martin Aramco’s ongoing commitment to sustainability is mirrored by ELEMIS, who are dedicated to environmentally conscious practices including sustainable sourcing that respects the planet. ELEMIS are the first B Corp business to partner with the team and aim to bring their sustainability standards to a global arena.

During the first year of partnership, ELEMIS will launch an edit of exclusive, limited-edition product collections, as well as offering guests the ultimate trackside experience at the Aston Martin Aramco Paddock Club Suite, providing a moment of wellbeing with experiential ‘pit stop’ treatments.

At the Monaco Grand Prix in May, ELEMIS will activate a first-of-its-kind spa experience on board the Aston Martin Aramco luxury yacht.

Séan Harrington, ELEMIS Co-Founder & CEO: “Becoming the first Official Skincare Partner of Aston Martin Aramco marks a meaningful, collaborative milestone for ELEMIS. As we kickstart this multi-year partnership uniting our two iconic brands, both rich in British heritage, we set out with the same mission: to expand the limits of performance and innovation on a global stage. This value-driven partnership is the first of its kind and a pioneering effort in Formula One. It demonstrates how two leaders and innovators in our respective fields can work together to shift perception, empower others, and create an unrivalled

lifestyle experience. Both ELEMIS and Aston Martin Aramco have the hunger to win; I’m proud and excited to see our partnership come to life.”

Jeff Slack, Managing Director of Commercial, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team, said: “We are really excited to welcome ELEMIS to the Aston Martin Aramco family and the world of motorsport. As a brand synonymous with innovation and excellence, ELEMIS is a natural partner for us as we move into the 2025 season. Announcing our first Official Skincare Partner marks a significant milestone in how we connect with our fans, and I’m eager to see it open up new opportunities for both organisations.”

Jessica Hawkins, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Driver Ambassador and Head of F1 Academy: “It’s an exciting day as we announce ELEMIS as Aston Martin Aramco’s Official Skincare Partner. Formula 1 represents the pinnacle of performance, which resonates with ELEMIS’ own commitment to create class-leading and cutting-edge skincare. As the Head of F1 Academy for the team, promoting inclusivity and ensuring that motorsport is a place where everyone is welcome is really important to me, so it’s incredible that ELEMIS have a similar focus, both within their partnership and their strategy more broadly.”