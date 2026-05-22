Planetcast Wins Asia-pacific Broadcasting+ Sports Broadcasting – Singapore Award

Cloud.X Turbo Deployment for beIN Asia Pacific Transformed Live Sports Delivery Across 12 APAC Markets Through a Hybrid-Remote Broadcast Hub Supporting 40+ Simultaneous Live Events With 99.99% Uptime

SINGAPORE – May 22, 2026 – Planetcast, a global leader in media services and technology, today announced it has won the “Sports Broadcasting – Singapore” category at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Broadcasting+ Awards for its Cloud.X Turbo deployment powering beIN Asia Pacific’s live sports broadcast operations.

“With Cloud.X Turbo, Planetcast redefined live sports broadcasting across APAC through a purpose-built hybrid-remote architecture that centralized operations into a single managed hub supporting more than 40 simultaneous live events with broadcast-grade reliability, ultra-low latency and intelligent automation,” said Sanjay Bhat, CEO, Planetcast. “This deployment demonstrates how broadcasters can scale premium live sports delivery more efficiently across diverse markets while building a more agile and future-ready operating model.”

Planetcast was recognized for transforming beIN Asia Pacific’s live sports operations through a first-of-its-kind hybrid-remote architecture powered by Cloud.X Turbo and centralized through Planetcast’s Singapore facility. The deployment replaced fragmented, manual SDI-based workflows with a centrally managed hybrid SDI + IP broadcast infrastructure, using SRT over IP for low-latency contribution and distribution, designed to deliver greater scalability, flexibility and reliability for premium live sports programming across the region.

The platform supports more than 40 simultaneous live events across 17 channels (16 linear + 1 FAST), affiliates and 24 OTT streams throughout 12 APAC markets, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong and the Philippines. The transformation powers coverage of some of the world’s largest sporting events, including Formula 1, the UEFA Champions League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Roland-Garros and the Australian Open.

As part of the deployment, Planetcast introduced intelligent automation through its Cloud.X Turbo platform, including its built-in Feed Management and Distribution System (FMDS), enabling zero-touch workflows, dynamic sports playout, real-time content orchestration and centralized feed management across all channels, affiliates and OTT streams. The project also achieved measurable operational improvements, including significant reductions in operating costs, manpower requirements and technical faults while maintaining 99.99% uptime and ultra-low latency playout.

Planetcast’s award-winning deployment for beIN Asia Pacific reflects the growing shift toward hybrid-remote and IP-first broadcast operations as media companies look to scale live sports delivery with greater efficiency, flexibility and resiliency. The project establishes a new operational model for managing premium live sports across multiple markets and platforms while reducing infrastructure complexity and operational overhead.