Y-o-Y CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ( FY2024 vs FY2023)

Q-o-Q CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Q4 FY2024 vs Q4 FY2023)

Commenting on the results, Onkar Shetye, Executive Director, Aurum PropTech said:

We are pleased to announce another year of consistent performance across revenue, road to profitability, user growth and tech innovation.

Total Income grew to INR 233 crores, demonstrating a robust 68% Y-o-Y growth with EBIDTA improving to 9.9%, displaying a sustained EBIDTA margin improvement of ~ 1150 BPS Y-o-Y. This year is also special as we were able to make a notable acquisition and turnaround of the country’s largest rental market place, NestAway Technologies.

We are confidently moving forward, committed to our goal of making rental, distribution and capital value chain in real estate Future-Ready through our Integrated PropTech Ecosystem, leveraging technology, data, capital and services.