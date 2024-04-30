Y-o-Y CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ( FY2024 vs FY2023)
- Revenue from Operations in FY2024 at ₹ 214.05 crores as compared to ₹ 126.87 crores in FY2023 up by 69%.
- Total Income in FY2024 at ₹ 233.07 crores as compared to ₹ 139.04 crores in FY2023 up by 68 %.
- EBITDA for FY2024 at ₹ 22.12 crores as compared to ₹ (2.90) crores in FY2023, improving EBITDA margins significantly.
Q-o-Q CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Q4 FY2024 vs Q4 FY2023)
- Revenue from Operations in Q4 FY2024 at ₹59.81 crores as compared to ₹ 57.31 crores in Q3 FY2024 up by 4%.
- Total Income in Q4 FY2024 at ₹ 65.73 crores as compared to ₹ 62.09 crores in Q3 FY2024 up by 6 %.
- EBITDA for Q4 FY2024 at ₹ 20.47 crores as compared to ₹ 2.71 crores in Q3 FY2024.
Commenting on the results, Onkar Shetye, Executive Director, Aurum PropTech said:
We are pleased to announce another year of consistent performance across revenue, road to profitability, user growth and tech innovation.
Total Income grew to INR 233 crores, demonstrating a robust 68% Y-o-Y growth with EBIDTA improving to 9.9%, displaying a sustained EBIDTA margin improvement of ~ 1150 BPS Y-o-Y. This year is also special as we were able to make a notable acquisition and turnaround of the country’s largest rental market place, NestAway Technologies.
We are confidently moving forward, committed to our goal of making rental, distribution and capital value chain in real estate Future-Ready through our Integrated PropTech Ecosystem, leveraging technology, data, capital and services.