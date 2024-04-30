Ayushakti successfully wraps up final year of its PATH course

Mumbai, 30 April, 2024: Ayushakti, one of the leading and most trusted Ayurvedic health centres around the world has successful concluded intensive Pulse Diagnosis training as part of its final year of PATH course. PATH (Practitioner Training in Ancient Healing Secrets of Siddha-Veda) was launched in 2022 in association with the Ancient Secrets Foundation.

This 3-Year Healing course was a combination of online and offline classes which taught the students the age-old ancient lineage of pulse reading and marma techniques. The course was launched with the aim of spreading awareness about Ayurveda within the generation of today.

45 students participated from across the globe from countries, like the UK, USA, Europe, Australia, Africa, Germany, New York, Qatar, etc. and have today successfully completed the course. As part of this education, they were trained in Ayurveda techniques like how to scan the body, practice pulse reading, visit herbal gardens and learn to cook authentic Ayurvedic recipes.

This educative program was headed by Ayushakti Academy of Ayurveda’s Education Head Dr. Hemang Parekh along with Dr. Smita Pankaj Naram and Dr. Clint. G. Rogers along with a team of 11 doctors who are onboard as mentors. They include Dr. Hemang Parekh Dr. Tushar Yadav, Dr. Ronak Naik, Dr. Komal Gawali, Dr. Rajasee Patade, Dr. Ramchandra Konduskar, Dr. Priyanka Shukla, Dr. Deepali Shastri, Dr. Ashwini Borate, Dr. Ketki Trivedi, Dr. Rajeshree Mehta and upcoming Ayurvedacharya, Mr. Krushna Pankaj Naram.

Speaking on successful completion of the PATH course, Dr. Smita Naram, Co Founder, Ayushakti said, “It gives us utmost pleasure to see the youth of today keen to know and learn Ayurveda techniques. In today’s world, where stress and anxiety is inevitable, we all need to have alternative methods to calm and take slow. Ayurveda techniques help in doing it and its important to pass it to the generations ahead.” “To do so one of the key methods is by educating them in the right manner and making them better for tomorrow. I am thankful to the entire team at Ayushakti and the doctors who helped us achieve the successful completion of the PATH course”, she further added.

Recently, 8 education programs of Ayushakti have been recognised by The Ayurveda Training Accreditation Board (ATAB) for its Ayushakti Academy of Ayurveda (AAA). ATAB, operating under Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV) and established by the Ministry of Ayush, Govt. of India, is a board with the primary objective of accrediting Ayurveda training courses.

Ayushakti started in 1897 and today has global presence. It is certified by GMP FDA, Maharashtra, India, ISO 9001: 2015. Ayushakti has also notified more than 65 of its herbal products to the German Ministry of health, which makes it one of the few Ayurvedic companies to market and sell its products in Germany. They have been exporting herbal remedies to the USA, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Russia for the past 36 years.