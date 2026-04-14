Auto Market in India Expands to Historic High in FY26

New Delhi, Apr 14 (BNP): India’s automobile industry has recorded its highest-ever annual sales, with total wholesales reaching about 2.83 crore units in the financial year 2025–26, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers).

The industry grew by around 10.4% compared to the previous year, when total sales stood at approximately 2.56 crore units. All major vehicle categories—including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers—reported record performances during the fiscal year.

SIAM noted that strong domestic demand, stable economic conditions, and policy support helped drive the overall growth in the automobile sector. Improved consumer confidence and better availability of financing also contributed to higher vehicle purchases across segments.

Passenger vehicles maintained steady momentum throughout the year, while two-wheelers and commercial vehicles saw broad-based demand, reflecting stronger mobility needs and economic activity across regions.

However, the industry body also flagged external risks, stating that prolonged geopolitical tensions in West Asia could affect crude oil prices, disrupt supply chains, and influence production costs in the coming months.

Despite global uncertainties, the overall outlook for India’s automobile sector remains positive, supported by rising incomes, urban expansion, and continued infrastructure development.