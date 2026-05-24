India Issues Fresh Ebola Advisory After WHO Global Health Emergency Warning

New Delhi, May 24 (BNP): India has issued a fresh health and travel advisory following the World Health Organization declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) over the ongoing Ebola outbreak affecting parts of Africa. The advisory comes amid growing concerns over the spread of the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

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According to the advisory issued by India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, citizens have been urged to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan as a precautionary measure. Health authorities have also advised travellers arriving from or transiting through Ebola-affected regions to immediately report symptoms and seek medical attention if required.

The WHO recently declared the Ebola outbreak a global public health emergency after a rapid rise in suspected and confirmed infections in affected regions. The outbreak, linked to the rare Bundibugyo strain, has raised concerns due to the absence of an approved vaccine or targeted treatment for the virus. Health officials, however, have stressed that Ebola spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids and is not transmitted as easily as airborne diseases.

Indian health authorities said surveillance and preparedness measures are being strengthened to prevent any possible import of cases, while urging the public to remain cautious but avoid panic. Experts have emphasised that early detection, reporting of symptoms, and timely medical intervention remain critical to containing the spread of the disease.