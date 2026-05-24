Odisha Reels Under Severe Heatwave: Western Region Crosses 45°C, Coastal Belt Faces Sultry and Humid Conditions

“Western Odisha Scorches as Coastal Belt Swelters Under Humid Heat”

“ଜଳୁଛି ପଶ୍ଚିମ, ସିଝୁଛି ଉପକୂଳ”

Bhubaneswar, May 24: Odisha is reeling under an intense summer heatwave, with soaring temperatures severely affecting normal life across the state. Western Odisha has emerged as the worst-hit region, with temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius and creating unbearable conditions for residents. The regional meteorological department has warned that the heatwave is likely to persist for the next five days.

Today, 11 cities in Western Odisha recorded temperatures above 42°C, while five cities crossed the dangerous 45°C mark. Jharsuguda emerged as the hottest city in the state, recording a blistering 45.2°C.

While Western Odisha continues to suffer from intense dry heat, coastal Odisha is expected to face extreme humidity and sultry weather conditions, causing widespread discomfort. The weather department has advised people to avoid stepping outdoors during peak afternoon hours unless necessary, stay hydrated, and take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

This special weather report highlights the latest warnings from the meteorological department, city-wise temperature updates, and essential heatwave safety measures for the public.