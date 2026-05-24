Odisha Govt Effects Major IPS Reshuffle, 18 Senior Officers Transferred

Bhubaneswar, May 24: In a major reshuffle at the Indian Police Service (IPS) and Odisha Police Service (OPS) levels, the Odisha Government on Saturday transferred and reassigned 18 senior police officers to key positions across the state in a bid to strengthen policing and administrative efficiency.

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According to a notification issued by the Home Department, several district Superintendents of Police (SPs) and senior officers have been shifted to new assignments. Nabarangpur SP Madkar Sandeep Sampat has been posted as DIG, CID-Crime Branch (CID-CB), Cuttack, while Khordha SP Vivekananda Sharma has been appointed as SP, CID-CB, Cuttack. Rayagada SP Swati S. Kumar has been transferred as SP of the Special Task Force (STF), Bhubaneswar.

Among key district-level changes, Ganjam SP Shubhendu Kumar Patra has been posted as Khordha SP, Kandhamal SP Harisha B.C. has been appointed as Ganjam SP, and Bargarh SP Prahlad Sahai Meena has been transferred as Gajapati SP. Nayagarh SP S. Sushree has been shifted as Vigilance SP, while Special Branch SP Raj Prasad has been posted as Rayagada SP. Boudh SP Rahul Goel has been transferred to the Special Branch as SP.

In another significant move, Bhadrak Additional SP Kashyap Partha Jagadish has been promoted and appointed as Nabarangpur SP, while Rayagada Additional SP Ramendra Prasad has been promoted and posted as Kandhamal SP. Governor’s ADC Kuldeep Meena has been appointed as Boudh SP, whereas Cuttack UPD ACP Ananya Awasthi has been named the new ADC to the Governor.

In the OPS cadre, CID-CB SP Krishna Prasad Pattnaik has been transferred as SP, Signals, while STF Bhubaneswar SP Rabindra Nath Satpathy has been posted as Bargarh SP. Special Branch SP Krishna Prasad Das has been appointed as SRP, Rourkela, and Bhubaneswar-Cuttack UPD DCP Kishore Chandra Munda has been posted as Deogarh SP.

The reshuffle is expected to bring administrative changes in district policing and specialised wings, aimed at strengthening law and order management across Odisha.