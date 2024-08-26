Autonom8 Partners with HDB Financial Services to Revolutionize Customer Loan Journey

Chennai/Mumbai, 26th August 2024: Autonom8, a provider of GenAI-enabled automation solutions provider is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with HDB Financial Services (HDBFS), a leading NBFC in India. HDBFS aims to upgrade its customer loan experience by leveraging Autonom8’s low code technology.

This partnership enables HDBFS adapt faster to customer insights towards offering them a superior experience. Customers now have access to seamless self-service options ensuring smoother and more efficient loan journey by automating and streamlining intricate workflows. The integration of low code platform has led to exceptional customer satisfaction and positive response. Additionally, this platform also enables customised journey for a better experience.