Autonom8 Partners with HDB Financial Services to Revolutionize Customer Loan Journey

Chennai/Mumbai, 26th August 2024: Autonom8, a provider of GenAI-enabled automation solutions provider is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with HDB Financial Services (HDBFS), a leading NBFC in India. HDBFS aims to upgrade its customer loan experience by leveraging Autonom8’s low code technology.
This partnership enables HDBFS adapt faster to customer insights towards offering them a superior experience. Customers now have access to seamless self-service options ensuring smoother and more efficient loan journey by automating and streamlining intricate workflows. The integration of low code platform has led to exceptional customer satisfaction and positive response. Additionally, this platform also enables customised journey for a better experience.
Venkata Swamy, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, HDBFS said “Digitization is core to our strategy and underpins our commitment for better customer engagement and efficient business processes in driving sustainable growth. Our online platform provides seamless credit access promoting financial inclusion. We look forward to enhancing our service capabilities and continue to offer superior experience to our customers using advanced technologies, prioritizing customer satisfaction.”
Balakrishnan Kavikkal, Co-Founder and CEO at Autonom8 said, “We are excited to partner with HDBFS as this partnership aligns with our mission to leverage advanced technologies to transform business processes. Our low-code platform is designed to automate and streamline complex workflows, enhancing both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. We are delighted that HDBFS has chosen us as their strategic partner to drive significant improvements in service delivery and customer experience through innovative technology.”