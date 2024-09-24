Axis Finance Appoints Sai Giridhar as the Managing Director & CEO

Chandigarh, September 24, 2024: Axis Finance Limited (AFL), one of India’s fastest-growing non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in India has appointed Sai Giridhar as the Managing Director & CEO ‘designate’, subject to regulatory approvals.

Bipin Saraf, who served as MD & CEO of Axis Finance, started his career with Axis Bank in 2003 and was entrusted to lead the Axis Finance team in 2013. After successfully leading the Axis Finance team, he will be moving back to Axis Bank to lead Bharat Banking. Following the approval of the regulator, the transition of Bipin Saraf will be effected to the Bank.

Sai Giridhar brings over 28 years of experience in the banking domain and has handled leadership roles across various leading private sector banks. In all his previous roles, he has been instrumental in building and executing strategy for businesses, products and functions. He has significant experience in managing end-to-end P&L and has driven growth for product categories across consumer lending businesses. He has played a pivotal role in shaping functions like consumer risk management, debt management and led initiatives towards innovation, digitization and technology to ensure high level of business efficiencies and customer centricity.