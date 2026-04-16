Barista Brews Up a Blockbuster Partnership with Ginny Weds Sunny 2 as Exclusive Beverage Partner

New Delhi, India, Apr 16th: Barista Coffee Company, one of India’s leading homegrown coffee brands, has announced its partnership with the much-anticipated Bollywood movie Ginny Weds Sunny 2. Barista is the beverage partner for the upcoming movie, marking this as a strategic move to deepen its cultural connection with India’s young, dynamic consumers by seamlessly integrating the brand into a vibrant, youth-centric cinematic narrative.

As part of this exclusive association, Barista will bring the film’s high-energy spirit into its cafés through its new summer menu “Main Hoon Mango”. Adding a flavorful twist to the partnership, Barista has also introduced a limited-period consumer offer 20% off on the “Main Hoon Mango” combo across all its outlets. Inspired by the film’s lively vibe, Medha Shankr and Avinash Tiwary can be seen enjoying the Mango menu at a Barista cafe. The campaign aims to spark excitement among consumers, drive footfall, and enhance brand recall through a compelling blend of cinema and café culture.

Speaking on the partnership, Rajat Agrawal, CEO, Barista Coffee, said, “ We are delighted to partner with the upcoming Bollywood film Ginny Weds Sunny 2 as the official beverage partner. This collaboration reflects our commitment to enhancing memorable entertainment experiences with moments of indulgence and refreshment. Additionally, it’s a strategic marketing initiative to expand the reach beyond the existing audience and reach the young audience to experience & enjoy the exclusive Main hoon mango menu. At Barista, we will continue to work as per the needs and demands of our young and premium consumers”

This collaboration underscores Barista’s broader brand strategy of leveraging entertainment partnerships to create meaningful consumer touchpoints. By tapping into the emotional and cultural influence of Bollywood, Barista continues to position itself as more than just a café brand, emerging as a lifestyle destination that celebrates moments, conversations, and experiences.

With this partnership, Barista is set to turn every café visit into a mini celebration of cinema, flavor, and youthful energy.